Harley-Davidson to kick off Homecoming Festival July 25

The annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will kick off on July 25 and celebrate music, moto-culture, and Milwaukee for four days and nights. The festival is packed with entertainment, events, and live music, with Veterans Park headliners The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll, and HARDY.

Attendees are invited to start their H-D Homecoming Festival weekend with Harley-Davidson executives, Davidson family members, and the local community for the official Opening Ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the new Davidson Park, located within Harley-Davidson Headquarters. The Harley-Davidson Museum Bike Night and a free evening performance from Kenny Wayne Shepard on the Rockford Fosgate Stage will follow.

Attendees will also be able to check out the latest Freedom Machines from Harley-Davidson in the new product showroom and satisfy their need for speed with the Harley-Davidson Factory Race Team Experience. Attendees will be able to learn skilled trades like welding, pinstriping, and leatherwork from trailblazing women in the industries.

There will be celebrations of Willie G. Davidson popping up throughout the city as Harley-Davidson commemorates his legacy and the amazing contributions he has made to motorcycling and the city of Milwaukee. On the H-D Museum campus, check out the exhibit “Gasoline And Crayons – Willie G. Davidson: Artist, Designer, Legend” to explore a greatest hits collection of his designs that have withstood the test of time. In “Creating a Legend: Art and Engineering at Harley-Davidson,” the H-D Museum’s newest special exhibit, Willie G’s multi-decade career as Harley-Davidson’s design guru shows off even more rolling sculptures as well as his famed watercolors work. And continue to celebrate the legend as the H-D Museum and V-Twin Visionary host a Ride-In Custom Bike Show on July 27.

Attendees are encouraged to check in at the six area dealerships and check out the skills demonstrations, guided tours, and free demos at H-D’s Powertrain Operations facility in Menomonee Falls.

Rockford Fosgate, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, Wisconsin Lottery, American Metal Whiskey, Twisted Tea and Harley-Davidson Trucks will bring unique experiences and goodies for all attendees. The H-D Museum campus venue will host Museum tours (ticket required) plus shopping, food and beverage sales, interactive exhibits by Rockford Fosgate Motorcycle Audio experience, a Dunlop Motorcycle Tires display, the Twisted Tea hard iced tea activation area, an American Metal Whiskey Stay Rowdy experience, Wisconsin Lottery Follow Us To The Fun, the Official Harley-Davidson Trucks display, a 2024 H-D motorcycle showroom, a H-D Member Check-In, the Harley-Davidson Factory Race Team Experience, Real Deal Revolution Workshoppes, V-Twin Visionary Performance Showcase, a STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Chop it Like Its Hot demonstration, free live music daily on the Rockford Fosgate Stage, and more.

The free Museum music lineup (powered by H-D Insurance, Rockford Fosgate, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, Twisted Tea, and Wisconsin Lottery):

Thursday, July 25: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Austin Meade, War Hippies

Friday, July 26: Big Gun, Hillbilly Casino, God’s Outlaw

Saturday, July 27: Motley Crucial, Poison Overdose, Cold Sweat and The Brew City Horns

Sunday, July 28: Sons of Sconnie, Banana Wind

The entire H-D Museum campus (including the H-D Museum, Harley-Davidson Shop, H-D Factory Outlet, and MOTOR Bar and Restaurant) will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 for a private reception.