Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday recently announced charges against three alleged members of a Maryland-based motorcycle club in connection with a series of thefts and a robbery targeting Harley-Davidson dealerships across eastern Pennsylvania.

Jermaine Holland (left), Jennifer M. Heist (middle), and Craig Grinage (right) were each charged with felony counts, including corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, and robbery, along with related offenses. (Photos: Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General)

Jermaine Holland, 53, Jennifer M. Heist, 48, and Craig Grinage, 36, were each charged with felony counts, including corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, and robbery, along with related offenses.

According to the Attorney General’s Organized Retail Crime Section, the incidents occurred between April 2 and July 20, 2025, spanning five counties: Bucks, Dauphin, Lehigh, Monroe and York. Authorities allege the group stole multiple motorcycles from dealership lots, with total losses nearing $200,000.

Investigators said the suspects used a coordinated approach in several cases, with one individual entering a dealership to make a minor purchase while another removed a motorcycle from the property.

One incident escalated to an armed robbery on July 20, 2025, at Eisenhauer Harley-Davidson in York County. Authorities allege Holland attempted to take a customer’s motorcycle and, when confronted, brandished a handgun before fleeing. The incident led to a high-speed pursuit into Maryland, where Holland was later apprehended, and the firearm was recovered.

“This brazen and violent group made a big mistake coming into the Commonwealth to commit crimes,” Sunday said in a statement. “With our law enforcement partners in Maryland, we have built cases that will put a stop to this pattern of lawlessness.”

Authorities identified the defendants as members of the Guerilla Motorcycle Club, a chapter of the Maryland-based Wheels of Soul. Officials noted that members of the organization have also faced similar charges in Maryland.

All three defendants are currently in custody in Maryland and are expected to be arraigned on the Pennsylvania charges at a later date.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Organized Retail Crime Section. Officials emphasized that the charges are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.