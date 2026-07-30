Denago invites its dealers to NPDA DealerConnect

To promote growth within the Powersports industry, Denago is reaching out to its dealer network to encourage attendance to this year’s National Powersports Dealership Association DealerConnect, taking place Sept. 20-21 in Columbus, Ohio.

This year’s National Powersports Dealership Association DealerConnect is taking place Sept. 20-21 in Columbus, Ohio. (File photo)

Founded in 2021, the NPDA supports powersports dealers by providing specialized services, products, programs, and education.The NPDA advocates for dealer interests and works to foster a profitable and sustainable powersports industry. This will be the third year for their annual conference.

Denago says it met with NPDA reps at this year’s AIMExpo, and it gained a better understanding about their plans to advance dealer-led initiatives with plans for growth for the industry.

“We understand that a growing powersports industry benefits us all, and it’s our dealers who work on the front lines with our customers,” says David Garibyan, Denago Powersports general manager. “A thriving dealer network is the engine of our business, and we believe NPDA has the tools and the team to make helpful change in our industry.”

Attendance at DealerConnect is $799 for non-members, while members pay $339 if purchased before Aug. 1. As a bonus, NPDA has provided a promo code (DENAGODLR20) that gives Denago dealers a $20 discount. The code can be used on any of the tickets above one time for one ticket. Simply enter the code at checkout.

The event’s title sponsor is the lending platform AppOne, and the show features presentations from DX1, Dealer Spike, Lightspeed, Rollick, ZiiDMS, and more. Additionally, National Powersports Auctions will exhibit and present a session on current trends in the pre-owned market.

For more information, visit DealerConnect.