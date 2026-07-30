DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Denago invites its dealers to NPDA DealerConnect

The StaffJuly 30, 2026

To promote growth within the Powersports industry, Denago is reaching out to its dealer network to encourage attendance to this year’s National Powersports Dealership Association DealerConnect, taking place Sept. 20-21 in Columbus, Ohio.

Dealer Connect 2024
This year’s National Powersports Dealership Association DealerConnect is taking place Sept. 20-21 in Columbus, Ohio. (File photo)

Founded in 2021, the NPDA supports powersports dealers by providing specialized services, products, programs, and education.The NPDA advocates for dealer interests and works to foster a profitable and sustainable powersports industry. This will be the third year for their annual conference.

Denago says it met with NPDA reps at this year’s AIMExpo, and it gained a better understanding about their plans to advance dealer-led initiatives with plans for growth for the industry.

“We understand that a growing powersports industry benefits us all, and it’s our dealers who work on the front lines with our customers,” says David Garibyan, Denago Powersports general manager. “A thriving dealer network is the engine of our business, and we believe NPDA has the tools and the team to make helpful change in our industry.”

Attendance at DealerConnect is $799 for non-members, while members pay $339 if purchased before Aug. 1. As a bonus, NPDA has provided a promo code (DENAGODLR20) that gives Denago dealers a $20 discount. The code can be used on any of the tickets above one time for one ticket. Simply enter the code at checkout.

The event’s title sponsor is the lending platform AppOne, and the show features presentations from DX1, Dealer Spike, Lightspeed, Rollick, ZiiDMS, and more. Additionally, National Powersports Auctions will exhibit and present a session on current trends in the pre-owned market.

For more information, visit DealerConnect.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffJuly 30, 2026

Related Articles

Sheffield: The transparency problem powersports can’t ignore

July 28, 2026
July Hot Products

Rekluse clutch kits highlight new July aftermarket products

July 23, 2026
Dealer Spike's new commitment

Dealer Spike’s new dealer commitment promises more leads, faster support

July 23, 2026
NPA Atlanta warehouse

Pre-owned market finds its groove in Q1

July 15, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.