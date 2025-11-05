Dealers unite at DealerConnect for fresh insight and optimism

The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) wrapped up its annual DealerConnect 2025 in Columbus, Ohio, with record-breaking attendance, powerful peer-to-peer engagement, and a strong message of unity for the industry’s future.

NPDA’s Gail Worth introduces NPA’s Jim Woodruff for his session on pre-owned vehicles.

Held Sept. 21–23 at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, the event embodied its theme of “a meeting for dealers, by dealers.” Dealer attendance surged 300% over last year, filling the room for education, workshops, and networking sessions.

“DealerConnect proves that we really are better together,” says NPDA Chair Bob Kee of Destination Cycle. “Our mission is to help dealers become well prepared, sustainably profitable, and exceed the expectations of a growing powersports customer base.”

Record dealer engagement

Early arrivals on Saturday joined hands-on business workshops before the main program began Sunday morning. Monday and Tuesday featured keynotes from Kee, Sam Dantzler of Garage Composites, Jim Woodruff of National Powersport Auctions, and NPDA board member and Powersports Business columnist Mark Sheffield of Woods Cycle Country.

The Partner Showcase buzzed with energy as vendors — from A2C to ZiiDMS — displayed new technology, F&I tools, and marketing platforms, many offering exclusive show specials.

“The show specials were great, but the biggest value was sitting down with peers and exchanging ideas,” says NPDA founding board member Mark Peterson of Southwest Superbikes. “This event has become the best place for real dealer-to-dealer learning.”

More than 120 dealers — including two active 20 Clubs — made the trip, bringing the same collaborative energy that’s defining NPDA’s growth trajectory. Conversations spilled into hallways, breakout rooms, and the Hilton’s rooftop lounge, where dealers and vendors shared insights long after the sessions ended.

Jim Woodruff: Market data and dealer reality check

Few moments grounded the room like Jim Woodruff’s presentation on current market conditions. The NPA CEO delivered an unvarnished snapshot of where powersports stands — and where it’s headed.

“We are tracking down, unfortunately, about 7.6% for motorcycles and ATVs combined,” Woodruff said. “Not scary numbers, but not great numbers either.”

Woodruff noted that while new unit sales are down about 7% year-over-year, they remain above pre-2019 levels — a key distinction separating powersports from the downturns seen in RV and marine sectors.

“Used is fairly flat,” he said. “The use-to-new ratio is about two to one in the industry.”

For Harley-Davidson, the picture was sharper: new sales are down roughly 19%, while used sales have remained stable — a 5:1 used-to-new ratio that many dealers still struggle to reach.

“If you’re not selling five to one on Harleys, you’re below what’s happening nationally,” Woodruff said.

Inventory, however, was a bright spot.

“Inventory levels have stabilized,” he reported. “The red line that looked scary a year ago has leveled off — we’re at a healthy balance now, roughly a one-to-one ratio.”

Woodruff emphasized that the post-pandemic “sugar high” of inflated margins has cooled, but the fundamentals are still solid.

“Margins are still there. They haven’t disappeared,” he explained. “The real pressure is on controlling operating expenses while keeping staff engaged and customers satisfied.”

Woodruff cautioned that tariffs on steel and aluminum could raise production costs by as much as 30%, potentially tightening dealer margins further. Yet, his tone remained optimistic.

“Even though we’re down from the COVID heydays, we’re still above pre-COVID benchmarks — that’s the good news,” he said. “Short-term, there are headwinds. Long-term, I’m still optimistic. Used vehicles will continue to provide a buffer.”

Sam Dantzler: Mindset, energy, and customer experience

The following morning, Sam Dantzler brought his signature blend of humor and challenge to the DealerConnect stage, urging dealers to focus less on excuses and more on energy.

“Poor experiences — not the internet — are what drive customers away,” Dantzler said. “Attitude and enthusiasm from your staff are what bring them back.”

Dantzler pushed attendees to rethink the idea of a “selling season,” arguing that successful dealerships create opportunities all year long — especially in the slower winter months.

He reminded the audience that only 3% of Americans currently participate in powersports, but another 24% are actively considering buying a motorcycle, ATV, or side-by-side. That gap, he said, represents enormous untapped potential.

“The leader’s energy sets the tone for the entire dealership,” Dantzler said. “Change your environment, and you’ll change your results.”

He emphasized data tracking, cross-department engagement, and leadership mindset as the hidden drivers of performance.

“Every department matters,” he said. “When your team has purpose and energy, customers feel it — and they buy into it.”

Dantzler’s closing challenge was simple but powerful: build a culture that customers can feel from the moment they walk in.

NPDA: Uniting dealers nationwide

Throughout the event, NPDA leaders emphasized their growing impact — from legislative advocacy to dealer education. NPDA now counts hundreds of member dealers and dozens of strategic partners, with initiatives underway to strengthen retail training, OEM collaboration, and unified dealer representation in Washington.

“Our dealer network thrives on fellowship — especially now,” says NPDA founding board member Gail Worth, who co-emceed the event. “We’ve been siloed for too long. Let’s lean on each other, learn together, and elevate the entire industry. Together, we are unstoppable.”

The success of DealerConnect 2025, Worth said, reflected not just the appetite for education but the power of community.

“Picture a massive, high-impact 20-Club gathering without the financials,” she adds. “Learning, networking, and camaraderie — that’s what makes this event electric.”

Looking ahead

With a sold-out exhibit hall and waiting list of new vendors, NPDA confirmed DealerConnect 2026 will return to Columbus Sept. 20–22, 2026, with expanded space and more opportunities for dealer and partner engagement.

“The feedback was overwhelming,” Kee concludes. “We’re already planning a bigger footprint, new session tracks, and even more practical takeaways for dealers. The NPDA’s future — and the industry’s — looks stronger than ever.”

The National Powersports Dealer Association represents franchised and independent dealerships across the U.S., advocating for dealer interests, providing education and data resources, and fostering collaboration across all sectors of the industry. Learn more at npda.org.