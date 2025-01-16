NPDA elects Bob Kee as chairman of the board

The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) board of directors has elected Bob Kee as chairman during its officer elections to start the year.

Former Vice Chairman Kee is a co-founder of the NPDA and begins hs new role as chairman of the association. (Photos: NPDA)

Former Vice Chairman Kee is a co-founder of the NPDA and begins his new role while fellow co-founder and chairman Bob Althoff takes his seat as interim past chairman. Althoff guided the NPDA to momentous steps during his tenure as the inaugural chairman since its 2021 founding.

“It has been an honor to serve my brother and sister dealers, and I look forward to continuing that work in my new position,” Althoff states. “Bob Kee will do a phenomenal job leading the NPDA. Please join me in congratulating BK. And please join the NPDA!”

Kee and his partner, Jason Herod, are the owners of Destination Cycle in Kerrville, Texas. Kee also sits on the board of directors of the Texas Motorcycle Dealers Association. His role as vice chairman since the NPDA’s founding has prepared him well for his new duties at the helm of the NPDA.

Fellow co-founder of NPDA Bob Althoff now sits on the board as interim past chairman.

“Bob has been a tremendous mentor to me over the last several years,” Kee comments. “With his continued counsel and our incredibly strong Board of Directors, I look forward to being able to move NPDA forward in 2025.”

Jayson Davis, owner of Powersports of Greenville in South Carolina, was elected vice chairman, while NPDA Co-Founder Kim Harrison, owner of Coleman Powersports in Virginia, was re-elected to her position of secretary/treasurer. All four positions comprise the NPDA executive committee and include a one-year term.