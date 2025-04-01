Yamaha Motor Co. has signed an agreement with German automotive parts manufacturer Brose to acquire its bicycle drive unit subsidiary, Yamaha says in a statement released March 31.

From left to right: Daniel Wolde-Giorgis (Head of Brose E-Bike), Kenichi Muraki (Executive General Manager, Yamaha Smart Power Vehicle Business Unit), Raymond Mutz (Managing Director Drives Brose SE) and Hiroshi Takeyama (General Manager, Yamaha e-Kit Business Division).

This acquisition is scheduled to be completed by June, barring any infringements on competition laws and other regulations. Financial details were not included in the release.

The acquisition also sets up the launch of Yamaha’s Motor E-Bike Systems, which will begin operating in June. Located in Berlin, Yamaha’s new operation will house 120 employees and will develop, manufacture and sell drive units and electrical components for e-bikes.

This is just the latest move by Yamaha, as it continues to reposition itself within the e-bike market. In April 2024, the company commenced production of e-bike drive units in France. Then, later in November, the company announced it would stop production of e-bikes for its U.S. market. Yamaha first started producing e-bikes in 1993.

Brose is a German automotive parts manufacturer specializing in door systems, electric motors, and other devices. It has been manufacturing and selling bicycle drive units since 2014, and has developed components for Harley-Davidson’s custom e-bikes.

Yamaha says it will leverage Brose’s e-kit development capabilities to further strengthen the planning and development of new products. Additionally, by utilizing Brose’s service network of more than 600 locations, Yamaha will strengthen its after-sales service capabilities for customers.

Yamaha says this acquisition is part of the company’s efforts to establish a unique position for competitiveness and achieve the business growth outlined in its new medium-term management plan.