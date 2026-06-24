Yamaha to host adventure ride through Payette National Forest

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announced it will host the first-ever Yamaha Ténéré Trek, a Yamaha-led owners’ event taking place Aug. 6-9 at Tamarack Ski Resort in Donnelly, Idaho.

The inaugural Ténéré Trek will welcome up to 200 Yamaha dual sport and adventure riders for a weekend of riding through the Payette National Forest. (Photos: Yamaha)

The event brings Yamaha riders together for organized adventure rides, product demos, and community experiences, and public registrations are now open.

The inaugural Ténéré Trek will welcome up to 200 Yamaha dual sport and adventure riders for a weekend of riding through the Payette National Forest. Registered guests will have the option to book lodging or camping spaces at Tamarack Resort through Yamaha’s exclusive rate. For a $250 entry fee, guests will be treated to three hosted dinners, commemorative gifts, live entertainment, and curated adventure routes alongside Yamaha ambassadors and staff.

Yamaha Ténéré Trek will feature:

Scenic adventure riding routes through Idaho’s Payette National Forest region

Opportunities to connect with fellow riders and Yamaha brand ambassadors

Product demos from Yamaha and participating sponsors

Commemorative gifts and merchandise from select supporting brands

Live entertainment, group activities, raffles, and more

Additional experiences to be announced

For a $250 entry fee, guests will be treated to three hosted dinners, commemorative gifts, live entertainment, and curated adventure routes alongside Yamaha ambassadors and staff.

“The Ténéré 700 has built a proud and passionate following through its capability across a wide range of roads and trails,” says Jennifer Davie, Yamaha’s experiential marketing manager. “We built the Ténéré Trek to give back to those passionate owners, and bring the community together in an incredible setting to celebrate what makes adventure riding special.”

Participation is limited to Yamaha ADV bike owners, with 250cc and larger models recommended. Those interested in attending can find additional participation details and registration information here. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.