Yamaha backs SkillsUSA competition as sole OEM participant

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), has reinforced its commitment to workforce development and technical education by serving as the sole OEM to support the Motorcycle Service Technology Competition at the 2026 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, held June 1-5 in Atlanta.

Yamaha said its participation reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the pipeline of future powersports technicians and address the industry’s growing demand for skilled labor. (Photos: Yamaha Motor Corp USA/GlobeNewswire)

The annual event brings together students from across the country to compete in career and technical education programs, including motorcycle service technology, and to connect with industry leaders and potential employers.

Yamaha said its participation reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the pipeline of future powersports technicians and address the industry’s growing demand for skilled labor.

“Being the only OEM represented at this year’s National Leadership Conference is both an honor and a responsibility,” says Mike Doughty, general manager of sales and dealer network at YMUS. “Our involvement demonstrates Yamaha’s commitment not just to innovation in motorsports, but to the people and communities that sustain our industry, especially the young individuals who will lead it into the future.”

During the conference, Yamaha representatives engaged with students and educators, providing career guidance, industry insights, and information about opportunities within the powersports sector. The company noted that developing future technicians directly benefits its nationwide dealer network, which continues to face challenges recruiting qualified service personnel.

Yamaha said its involvement with SkillsUSA is part of a broader strategy to support education-to-career pathways and collaborate with schools and workforce development organizations to inspire careers in powersports, engineering, and the skilled trades.

Yamaha said its involvement with SkillsUSA is part of a broader strategy to support education-to-career pathways and collaborate with schools and workforce development organizations to inspire careers in powersports, engineering and the skilled trades.

The initiative comes as powersports dealers across the country continue to prioritize technician recruitment and retention, making industry partnerships with technical education programs increasingly important to long-term dealership success.

Yamaha has expanded its workforce development efforts in recent years through technician training programs, dealer support initiatives and educational partnerships designed to attract the next generation of powersports professionals.