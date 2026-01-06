Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS) has promoted longtime executive Dean Burnett to senior vice president and president of its Motorsports division, effective in early 2026. The move comes as current Motorsports President Mike Martinez prepares to retire after more than three decades with the company.

Dean Burnett brings more than three decades of experience across Yamaha’s global organization. Most recently, he served as vice president of Yamaha’s Marine Innovation Center and as president of Siren Marine, Skeeter Boats, and G3 Boats. (Photos: Yamaha Motor Corp., USA)

Martinez, who has served as SVP and president of Motorsports since 2022, will remain with Yamaha through the first quarter of 2026 to support the transition before officially retiring on April 3, 2026.

“Yamaha owes Mike Martinez a huge debt of gratitude for his decades of service, spearheading groundbreaking products, dealer programs, and initiatives that directly led to Yamaha’s success in the U.S. powersports industry. I’m confident that Mike’s legacy is in great hands with Dean Burnett.” — Michael Chrzanowski, president and CEO of Yamaha Motor Corp., USA.

Burnett brings more than 30 years of Yamaha experience

Burnett brings more than three decades of experience across Yamaha’s global organization. Most recently, he served as vice president of Yamaha’s Marine Innovation Center and as president of Siren Marine, Skeeter Boats, and G3 Boats. His background spans sales, marketing, service, operations, manufacturing, and finance.

Born into his family’s marine dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, Burnett joined Yamaha in 1987 and has held numerous leadership roles. He previously served as president and managing director of Yamaha Motor Canada, Ltd., and Yamaha Motor Finance Canada, as well as president of Yamaha’s WaterCraft Business Group.

“I’m proud and excited to accept this new opportunity,” Burnett shares. “The Yamaha Motorsports team values, supports, and celebrates our dealer partners and business relationships. At its core, Yamaha creates lifelong memories, and we’ll continue to deliver on that promise to our dealers and customers.”

Martinez leaves lasting legacy

Martinez joined Yamaha in 1994 as a motorcycle and ATV product planner and went on to shape some of the brand’s most influential powersports products. During his career, he led the development and launch of models including Yamaha’s first automatic 4×4 ATV, the Kodiak 450, as well as the Raptor and Grizzly ATVs and the Rhino side-by-side — a vehicle widely credited with creating the modern recreational SxS segment.

Mike Martinez, who has served as SVP and president of Motorsports since 2022, will remain with Yamaha through the first quarter of 2026 to support the transition before officially retiring on April 3, 2026.

He also oversaw Yamaha’s organizational alignment of its motorcycle, RV, and parts and accessories operations, and led the company’s 2018 corporate relocation to Georgia.

Under Martinez’s leadership, Yamaha reinforced its commitment to U.S. manufacturing and expanded the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, which has contributed more than $8 million in grants supporting public land access for motorized recreation over the past 18 years.

Yamaha also reignited its racing presence during Martinez’s tenure, partnering with Star Racing to manage its 450 Supercross and Motocross programs. Over the past seven years, Yamaha riders have captured 26 premier-class championships across Supercross, Motocross, SuperMotocross, and road racing, along with 34 national ATV and side-by-side titles.

“I have full confidence that Dean will be a strong leader and a great partner to Yamaha dealers,” Martinez says. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited to watch Yamaha’s continued success in the years ahead.”

What it means for dealers

Yamaha said Burnett and Martinez will work closely over the coming months to align strategy and operations, with a continued focus on supporting Yamaha’s nationwide dealer network as the Motorsports division moves into its next chapter.

The transition signals continuity for Yamaha dealers, with leadership remaining firmly rooted in Yamaha’s long-term experience and a dealer-centric strategy.