V20 Recruiting adds industry veteran Louis Dodaro

V20 Recruiting + Consulting has announced the addition of veteran recruiter Louis Dodaro as executive recruiter for the firm’s Powersports, Marine and RV recruiting operations.

A native of Chicago and graduate of the University of Illinois Chicago, Dodaro began his career with The North Face before building a lengthy career in talent recruitment. (Photo: V20 Recruiting)

The company, based in Dublin, Ohio, stated in a May 3 press release that Dodaro brings more than 20 years of recruiting experience spanning entry-level to C-suite placements for both privately held companies and Fortune 500 organizations.

“After a couple of decades in the world of recruiting, Louis wanted to apply his expertise to industries he’s very passionate about,” says V20 Recruiting President Doug Sexton. “It is important to V20 and our clients that we have enthusiastic and passionate members on our staff. Louis is definitely both. He has already hit the ground running and I’m confident he will be a great asset for our clients and the candidates he interfaces with.”

A native of Chicago and graduate of the University of Illinois Chicago, Dodaro began his career with The North Face before building a lengthy career in talent recruitment.

Dodaro said the move to V20 allows him to combine his recruiting background with industries he enjoys personally. He is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys riding in the Imperial Sand Dunes, along with cruising and racing sailboats with his family on the Great Lakes.

“It’s a rare case that one can apply their skills and experience to industries that truly inspire,” says Dodaro. “It was important to me that I find the exact right fit for the next phase of my career, and I am excited and find myself reenergized as I become part of the V20 team.”

V20 Recruiting + Consulting has specialized in recruiting for the marine, powersports, RV, outdoor power equipment and firearms industries for the past 18 years.