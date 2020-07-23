Recruiting firm rebrands as V20 Recruiting

Lonski and Associates, the leading recruitment firm specializing in staffing solutions for companies in the powersports, marine and RV industries, announced that going forward, the company will do business as V20 Recruiting + Consulting.

The firm, which is now comprised of 12 tenured professionals with backgrounds in the powersports, marine and RV industries, was founded 15 years ago by Henry Lonski as a consultancy. The current president, Douglas Sexton, acquired the business in December of 2019.

V20 Recruiting + Consulting will remain focused on powersports, marine and RV recruiting but looks to bring their expertise and custom recruiting solutions to additional industries in years to come. The rebrand is a reflection of how the company currently views itself as well as an indication of its vision for the future. The name V20 pays homage to the industries the firm supports (all powered by engines) and reflects the firm’s focus on growth.

“This agency has been serving the marine and powersports industries for more than 15 years. And that won’t change. But we like to think of V20 as version 2.0 — doing what we do best while making improvements to better support our clients as they grow is the goal,” said Sexton. “The rebrand has been on the table for a while now, but with the growth of our team and the current challenges we face as a global community, we felt it was the perfect time to reposition our business to the industries we serve.”

V20 Recruiting + Consulting will launch the firm’s new website on July 22. For more information on custom recruiting and staffing solutions or to access available industry roles, please visit www.V20recruiting.com.