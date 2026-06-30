Coffey: Summer selling starts now

By Melissa Coffey

This article originally appeared in the June issue of Powersports Business.

For years, Memorial Day weekend was the unofficial green flag for the powersports industry. The weather warmed up, tax returns hit bank accounts, showroom traffic picked up, and dealerships naturally rode a wave of summer momentum straight into July.

Used powersports dealership Simply Ride’s showroom floor in Minneapolis. (File photo)

But today? Summer sales are no longer automatic.

Consumers are more distracted, more cautious with discretionary spending, and overwhelmed with options competing for their time and money. Between travel, concerts, sports, outdoor recreation, and endless digital noise, powersports is no longer the only thing fighting for the consumer’s attention.

And that means dealerships can’t afford to sit back and wait for summer traffic to magically appear.

The dealers that win this season won’t necessarily be the ones with the biggest inventory or the deepest discounts. They’ll be the ones that create excitement, urgency, and an experience customers actually want to be part of.

In other words — summer momentum has to be manufactured.

One of the biggest mistakes dealerships make this time of year is treating Memorial Day like just another sale. Slapping a discount banner across the website and posting a few inventory graphics on Facebook isn’t enough anymore. Consumers are craving experiences, energy, and connection.

Dealers should be thinking bigger

Turn the dealership into a destination. Host a ride-in breakfast. Bring in food trucks. Partner with local breweries or coffee shops. Create family-friendly events with kids’ activities, giveaways, beginner rider demos, or live music. The dealerships that feel alive create traffic naturally because people are drawn to energy.

And here’s the reality: customers aren’t buying a side-by-side, motorcycle, ATV, or personal watercraft because of a spec sheet alone. They’re buying freedom. Escape. Family memories. Adventure. Summer weekends. The feeling of getting outside and disconnecting from everyday life.

That emotional connection needs to show up in dealership marketing.

Right now, too many dealer social feeds still look like digital classified ads — unit after unit with pricing slapped across the image. Consumers scroll past that content instantly. The dealerships cutting through the noise are showing the lifestyle behind the machine: trail rides, lake days, camping trips, father-son weekends, sunset rides, and customer stories.

People don’t buy products. They buy the life they imagine around them

Another massive opportunity dealers should capitalize on right now is service traffic. Summer prep season is already underway, and customers are pulling units out of garages, storage buildings, and toy haulers as we speak. Dealers should aggressively push “Get Ready for Summer” campaigns that include inspections, battery checks, tire specials, accessory installs, and tune-up packages.

Not only does this drive immediate revenue, but it also reconnects dealerships with customers before they shop somewhere else.

Creating urgency matters too — especially in today’s market. Consumers have a tendency to believe they can “always buy later,” but the dealers who create a fear of missing the season will win early business. Highlight inventory selection, accessory availability, install scheduling, and financing opportunities now rather than later in the summer when choices narrow and service departments back up.

And let’s talk about financing for a second

Customers today are payment-conscious, and many feel intimidated walking into a dealership. Dealers who simplify financing conversations and lead with transparency will immediately build more trust.

Summer is also prime time to recruit first-time riders — something this industry desperately needs more of. Beginner ride nights, women-focused events, starter gear bundles, demo days, and rider education partnerships can create a much more welcoming environment for people who are curious about powersports but unsure where to start.

Because here’s the truth: the future growth of this industry depends on bringing new people into it — not just recycling the same customers between brands.

Most importantly, dealers need to remember one thing heading into summer: Energy is contagious.

Consumers can feel when a dealership is excited about the season. They can feel momentum when they walk through the door, watch social content online, or attend an event. The dealerships creating buzz, building community, and making customers feel part of something bigger are the ones that will separate themselves this summer.

Hot weather alone doesn’t create hot sales anymore. But dealerships willing to create energy, excitement, and memorable experiences? Those are the ones most likely to own the summer season.

Till next time, shiny side up and checkered flags!

Melissa Coffey is a longtime powersports and motorsports industry leader with expertise in brand building, demand generation, and growth strategy. She now leads CATCH Strategy — her boutique consultancy providing fractional CMO-level marketing leadership, strategic planning, revenue generation and execution support for companies across the powersports, motorsports, marine, bicycle, and EV markets.