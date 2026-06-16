RideNow Tallahassee expands space, adds Polaris Off-Road

RideNow Group, one of the country’s largest powersports dealership networks, recently announced the expansion of its RideNow Tallahassee dealership, which will now serve as the company’s flagship facility in the Florida Panhandle.

A rendering of RideNow Tallahassee’s new brick-and-mortar, which is 27,000 square feet and represents a reimagining of the customer experience. (Rendering: RideNow Group)

The newly located dealership tripled in size to 27,000 square feet and represents a reimagining of the customer experience. By increasing staffing levels by 25% and creating a site with easier entrance-exit lanes for customer parking, RideNow says it’s prioritizing convenience and service — something its customers have been demanding.

The expansion also features a state-of-the-art service department and a massive new accessory and clothing section.

“Moving into our new powersports facility is a huge milestone for our team and customers,” says Jon Buck, general manager of RideNow Tallahassee. “With nearly three times the space, we can bring in more inventory than ever before.”

That expanded inventory now features a roster that includes Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, CFMOTO, Royal Enfield, and Club Car. However, the dealership says a major highlight from the move was the addition of Polaris Off-Road.

“This expansion marks another exciting chapter in our long-standing partnership with Polaris Industries,” adds Cam Tkach, chief operating officer of RideNow Group. “RideNow Tallahassee is now our 30th Polaris store, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the full lineup of Polaris off-road vehicles to riders across the country.”

Looking ahead, RideNow Tallahassee says it plans to expand its service to seven days a week and will serve as a community cornerstone by hosting monthly Bike Nights and other onsite events.