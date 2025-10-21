Polaris recently announced a second wave of introductions and upgrades for the 2026 RZR and Ranger lineups, led by the redesigned RZR XP, a Day of the Dead limited-edition RZR PRO S Calavera, as well as two all-new special editions for the Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar.

Polaris’ 2026 off-road rollout continues with the new RZR and Ranger NorthStar models. (Photos: Polaris)

The latest off-road lineup, Polaris says, builds on decades of innovation and rider feedback, with vehicles designed to elevate rider experience, whether for work or recreation.

“For 2026, we’ve elevated our lineup with rider-driven innovation, from the redesigned RZR XP to the expanded Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar offering.” — Reid Wilson, president of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles.

RZR models

Upgrades and introductions for the 2026 RZR lineup begin with the RZR XP, which features a Sport and Ultimate edition. Both are powered by a 114-horsepower ProStar 1000 engine with two- and four-seat seating options. Both are equipped with shifting improvements and Walker Evans Precision Tuned Needle shocks.

The Ultimate features Ride Command, Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 Audio, new RZR Fang lights, a poly roof, and a 4,500-pound winch. MSRP starts at $19,999 for the RZR XP Sport, and $23,999 for the Ultimate.

The 2026 RZR XP Ultimate.

The all-new RZR XP S Sport is Polaris’ strongest trail machine. The new model features the same characteristics and upgrades as the RZR XP Ultimate but is set apart by its wider 72-inch stance and 25 inches of usable suspension travel. MSRP starts at $22,499.

The 2026 RZR Pro R Ultimate stands out for its new 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen display, which delivers 52 square inches of usable screen space. Compared to the prior generation, the new display is 2.3 times larger, offers eight times faster processing speeds, 38 times faster graphic rendering, two times the storage capacity, two times faster boot time, and Bluetooth pairing.

The 225-horsepower RZR PRO R also features a new triple-rate spring setup and new shock calibration, combined with Dynamix DV semi-active suspension, which automatically adjusts shocks to the terrain. Its MSRP starts at $43,999.

Rounding out the RZR lineup is the RZR Pro S Calavera Edition — or Day of the Dead Limited Edition — which celebrates 10 years of Polaris selling in Mexico. Limited to 200 units, it features custom graphics inspired by Mexican culture and terrain.

The RZR Pro S Calavera Edition.

It’s powered by a 181-horsepower turbocharged engine, 28 inches of travel, and an optimized 74-inch width and 96-inch wheelbase. It’s also equipped with a Dynamix with FOX 3.0 Live Valve internal bypass shocks, Ride Command, and Rockford Fosgate Stage 4 audio. MSRP starts at $40,499.

Ranger XD NorthStar models

For 2026, Polaris expands its Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar lineup with the introduction of the Texas Edition and the Mountaineer Edition. Both are tailored to meet the specific needs of customers in key regions and will be available in limited quantities, making them exclusive options for riders.

The 2026 RANGER XD 1500 NorthStar Special Edition Models



Expanding on its Texas collection is the new Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar Texas Edition.

Key features include:

Thirty-two-inch Pro Armor Trekker Tires with 16 inches of ground clearance.

Full-surround JBL Trail Pro 4200 audio, with front and rear speakers and two subwoofers.

Exclusive Texas design that features a Black Crystal color, tinted windows, unique Texas badging, and embroidered seats.

The Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Mountaineer Edition — which also comes in a crew cab — is purpose-built with 20% more low-end torque than standard Ranger XD 1500, and addresses the need for enhanced performance in mountainous regions.

Key features include:

3.77 rear drive gear ratio — the XD 1500 has a 3.07 — that enhances low-end torque and enables smoother throttle control

A factory-installed window tint keeps the cab more comfortable when you’re riding at elevation.

Exclusive “Mountaineer Edition” graphics

Reduced top speed compared to Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar

The two new Texas and Mountaineer editions include all the standard vehicle features offered on Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate.

SteelDrive transmission that is fully sealed and liquid-cooled

A box capacity up to 1,500 pounds and a 3,500-pound towing capacity

Spacious and fully enclosed cab system with HVAC to combat weather conditions

Heated front seats, 7-inch display powered by Ride Command, JBL audio, and other ride-enhancing features

MSRP for the Ranger Crew XD 1500 NorthStar Texas Edition starts at $51,999. The Mountaineer Edition starts at $45,999, while the Crew XD Mountaineer starts at $49,999. The RANGER XD 1500 lineup will begin shipping to dealers in November. For additional pricing on the entire model lineup, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/ranger/.