Polaris RZR proves desert dominance with Baja podium sweep

The Polaris RZR again showed it’s built for desert racing, after making history at the 2025 Baja 400 by clinching its third straight victory and sweeping the UTV overall podium for the second consecutive SCORE race.

Polaris RZR Factory Racing celebrates after making history at the Baja 400, after clinching a third-straight victory and sweeping the UTV overall podium for the second consecutive SCORE race. (Photo: Polaris)

Led by Brock Heger’s win, the team’s performance showcased Polaris’ capability in desert racing and the power of the RZR Pro R Factory and success in the Pro UTV Open Class.

In June, the Polaris RZR team swept the Baja 500. The back-to-back podium sweeps reinforce the Polaris team’s depth of talent and the engineering of the RZR Pro R. Purpose-built and intentionally engineered for desert racing, the Pro R Factory offers durability, handling, and performance.

“Wins like this are why we race,” says Alex Scheuerell, director of Off-Road Motorsports, Polaris. “Sweeping the UTV overall podium not once, but twice, is more than we could’ve asked for. The RZR Pro R Factory isn’t just proving itself; it’s redefining what’s possible in desert racing.”

Next, the Polaris RZR Factory Racing team will begin preparation for the Baja 1000, Nov. 10–16. The team looks to defend its Baja 1000 title, while Brock Heger looks to win back-to-back SCORE Desert National Championships.