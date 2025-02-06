Polaris Off Road recently announced the availability of the RZR Pro R Factory – a race-ready platform developed by the RZR Racing division. As the only OEM-produced race UTV, the RZR Pro R Factory most recently won the SSV class at the 2025 Dakar Rally for the second consecutive year and dominated the SCORE Pro UTV Open class with back-to-back championships. This elite machine is now available for purchase in limited quantities, with only 30 units being offered in 2025.

The RZR Pro R Factory touts race-winning performance, desert-racing design, and race-optimized technology, making it the ultimate machine for hardcore off-road racers. (Photo: Polaris Inc.)

Offered annually in limited quantities, the initial 2025 run will include just 30 vehicles, making these high-performance machines highly exclusive. Polaris will produce the RZR Pro R Factory units in partnership with Scanlon Clarke Industries (SCi), leveraging years of collaboration with the RZR Factory Racing team. SCi will manage all sales and post-sale support, including technical assistance and parts supply, ensuring racers have the necessary resources to maintain peak performance and reliability in the most demanding conditions.

“The RZR Pro R Factory represents the pinnacle of Polaris’ off-road innovation, offering off-road racers and teams a unique opportunity to own a purpose-built machine designed to win,” says Reid Wilson, president of Polaris Off Road. “Since its debut, we’ve received incredible interest and demand for the vehicle from other teams, fueled by its unmatched track record. By making this vehicle available, we’re empowering more teams to elevate competition and set a new standard for off-road racing, further reinforcing Polaris’ leadership in the industry.”

Engineered by the RZR Racing division, its core is an optional 255-horsepower, race-tuned ProStar Fury HO 2.0 engine paired with a rear-mounted radiator, integrated transmission oil cooler, and dual 500W fans to maintain peak performance under extreme conditions. Race-spec MaxLink suspension, FOX Live Valve X2 shocks, and a DYNAMIX DV semi-active system ensure precise control, while Alcon brakes with adjustable in-cab bias deliver the stopping power. Meanwhile, 35″ BFGoodrich KR2 tires and Method 407 bead-grip wheels provide durability and traction across demanding terrain.

The RZR Pro R Factory features a one-piece high-strength steel chassis for lightweight durability to withstand the most grueling races worldwide, complemented by carbon fiber body panels and components that optimize the power-to-weight ratio. A 130L fuel cell with a dry break also allows extended range and quick refueling, while carbon Kevlar Sparco seats and an integrated steering wheel provide ergonomic comfort. With streamlined spare tire and tool storage, the RZR Pro R Factory helps minimize downtime during competition.

Advanced race-ready technology further sets the RZR Pro R Factory apart. A MoTeC system offers real-time control and performance data logging, while the race-tuned DYNAMIX DV suspension with Baja Mode delivers bump absorption and handling. Finally, military-spec wiring and a lightweight lithium battery enhance the integration of accessories.

The RZR Pro R Factory will have a starting MSRP of $139,999.