RZR Factory Racing and Sébastien Loeb Racing (SLR) returned to the winner’s circle at the 47th edition of the Dakar Rally, as rookie driver Brock Heger and navigator Max Eddy Jr. dissected the rally’s 12 grueling stages en route to a dominant victory in the Side-by-Side (SSV) class. In an extraordinary debut performance, the all-American duo led the field of 39 competitors from 15 different countries in the SSV class over the course of 10 consecutive stages, maintaining a two-hour margin for the majority of the Rally.

RZR Factory Racing – Dakar 2025 in Subaytah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Polaris Inc.)

Heger’s triumph comes less than two months after he captured the 2024 SCORE Baja 1000 and the 2024 SCORE Series Championship. This unprecedented run not only underscores the unmatched performance and durability of the RZR Pro R Factory machine, but cements Heger’s place as desert racing’s most dominant side-by-side driver. His rookie win at Dakar also etches his name in off-road racing history as one of only four other competitors to win in their rookie debut.

“Dakar is the pinnacle of our sport and winning this Championship is truly a dream come true,” said Heger. “Max’s experience and pinpoint navigation allowed me to focus solely on our pace and optimizing the condition of our vehicle, and the RZR Pro R Factory was virtually flawless for the entire 12 stages. Earning this historic victory with my close friend is something truly special, but to win Dakar after winning the Baja 1000 – that’s something I could have never imagined.”

The championship formula for the American duo was calculated consistency and control throughout the intense two-week event, earning one stage win (plus the Prologue), nine podium finishes, and top-five finishes in all but one of the Rally’s 12 stages. The remarkable performance was a testament to the precision engineering of the RZR Pro R Factory, which provided the duo with unparalleled reliability, power, and agility to tackle the Dakar Rally’s grueling terrain.

When it was all said and done, the duo completed the grueling 4,815-mile (7,749 km) race in 59 hours, 13 minutes and 11 seconds, finishing more than two hours ahead of their closest competitor. Ultimately, the duo outdueled teammates Xavier de Soultrait and Martin Bonnet, the defending 2024 SSV champions, who maintained a position of no worse than second overall, up until the Rally’s second to last stage, where a mechanical issue forced them to withdraw from the stage and finish the Rally 21st overall.

With back-to-back victories, the Sébastien Loeb Racing team has solidified its place at the pinnacle of Dakar Rally competition. In addition to Polaris’ remarkable success, SLR teammate Xavier de Soultrait, also driving a RZR Pro R Factory, finished the demanding 12-stage event in 21st. His performance was highlighted by a dominant victory in the first stage, along with six top-five finishes and several additional top-10 results that kept him in strong contention throughout the rally. Meanwhile, Florent Vayassade delivered a strong showing, and played a critical role in the team’s overall success.