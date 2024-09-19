Polaris unveils RZR Pro R Factory-Armored Limited Edition

Polaris Off Road and Pro Armor have revealed the RZR Pro R Factory-Armored Limited Edition. The RZR Pro R combines revitalized bold RZR styling and craftsmanship with Pro Armor’s vehicle protection accessories.

The RZR Pro R Factory-Armored Limited Edition features a Pro Armor front and rear bumper, Pro Armor skid plates, Pro Armor Flow Formed Beadlock wheels, a 32-inch Rigid light bar, and a custom Orange Marmalade paint color. Photo courtesy of Polaris

From its striking visual and custom appearance to its enhanced durability, the RZR Pro R Factory-Armored Limited Edition features a Pro Armor front and rear bumper, Pro Armor skid plates, Pro Armor Flow Formed Beadlock wheels, a 32-inch Rigid light bar, and custom paint and graphics with color-matched seats and dash. The custom Orange Marmalade paint color is a first for Polaris, inspired by the colors of sunsets and deserts. The limited edition RZR features a ProStar Fury 2.0 naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine that seamlessly puts out 225 hp.

“The partnership between Polaris and Pro Armor draws upon the brands’ shared passion for off-road innovation, performance and quality,” says Reid Wilson, vice president and general manager of Polaris Off Road Vehicles. “RZR Pro R represents the ultimate combination of power, strength, and durability in the industry, but armed with Pro Armor’s unmatched protective solutions, this new limited edition version takes Pro R’s durability to a new level while the precise Pro Armor fitment and color-matched accessories provide a bold, custom-like style statement.”

Exclusive upgrades:

Bold style: The new RZR features custom paint in orange burst/matte marmalade and graphicsto add an unmistakable flair to the rugged exterior. Pro Armor’s Mark Lopera, a renowned custom painter, collaborated with Polaris to create the unique paint color to represent the lifestyle, flash, and high energy of the Southwest.

The new RZR features custom paint in orange burst/matte marmalade and graphicsto add an unmistakable flair to the rugged exterior. Pro Armor’s Mark Lopera, a renowned custom painter, collaborated with Polaris to create the unique paint color to represent the lifestyle, flash, and high energy of the Southwest. 32-inch Rigid light bar: The Rigid SR-Series 32-inch light bar has a 20,064 lumen output that travels up to 3,077 feet for added visibility. The lightbar has a IP68 rating, the best possible dust and moisture resistance, and an unbreakable scratch-resistant polycarbonate lens.

The Rigid SR-Series 32-inch light bar has a 20,064 lumen output that travels up to 3,077 feet for added visibility. The lightbar has a IP68 rating, the best possible dust and moisture resistance, and an unbreakable scratch-resistant polycarbonate lens. Pro Armor front and rear bumpers: The front and rear bumpers are made from 1.75-inch steel tubing, welded and fit tested, and mount directly to the chassis.

The front and rear bumpers are made from 1.75-inch steel tubing, welded and fit tested, and mount directly to the chassis. Pro Armor Flow Formed Beadlock Wheels: Designed for superior strength and performance, the Pro Armor 5307 Beadlock Wheel features a unique design and offers a 1,740-pound load rating. Flow Forming Technology involves the application of pressure to the inner barrel of the wheel while spinning and after it has been casted. This process stretches and compresses the aluminum, which increases tensile strength.

The RZR Pro R Factory-Armored Limited Edition will be loaded with features from the RZR Pro R, including a 74-inch stance and 104.5-inch wheelbase for supreme stability, MaxLink suspension with 29 inches of usable travel that absorbs whoops, and a rear toe link to keep the machine grounded and tracking, delivering precise control.

The DYNAMIX DV semi-active suspension automatically and individually adjusts each shock’s compression and rebound damping based on terrain and driver input, allowing it to handle the wide open terrain. Pro Performance True 4WD with driver-selectable modes allows riders to seamlessly adapt traction to changing conditions, optimizing performance and enabling them to tame the terrain. The 2025 RZR Pro R Factory- Armored Limited Edition features heated and vented seats, providing an enhanced comfort on hot and cool days.

Less than 500 RZR Pro R Factory-Armored Limited Edition models will be produced globally, including both two-seat and four-seat configurations. The new RZR is shipping to dealers this month and will be displayed at the 2024 Sand Sport Super Show in Southern California, Sept. 20-21.