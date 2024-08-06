Polaris shares 2025 off-road lineup

Polaris Off Road has unveiled upgrades to its 2025 lineup. For 2025, Polaris offers an expanded warranty across the Ranger lineup, new trim offerings, refreshed style, updated colors and graphics on select models, and upgrades to its RZR Pro line. New 2025 models include the addition of the General 4 1000 Sport and the return of the RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss.

RANGER

Recently debuted with the 2025 RANGER Full-Size lineup, the entire lineup of 2025 RANGER vehicles now come with a two-year limited warranty.* Updated colors and graphics across the lineup include Zenith Blue and Sand Dune with Polaris Pursuit Camo Accents for select Mid-Size models, Mirage Beige, Orange Rust, and Stealth Gray for select Full-Size models, and Titanium Metallic and Ghost White for Extreme Duty models.

RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss

New for August, the 2025 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Premium trim now comes with added comfort and value thanks to factory-installed, powered front windows and a tip-out windshield.

The RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar Trail Boss Edition incorporates the latest upgrades from the 2025 RANGER Full-Size lineup. The Trail Boss Edition features arched a-arms, 14-inch ground clearance, active descent control to allow all four wheels to engage for controlled deceleration to confidently navigate downhill terrain, and self-leveling rear suspension to maintain ride height. The Trail Boss Edition also features a redesigned front end with a larger front bumper for enhanced protection in rough terrain. The new Gen 2 Transmission reduces shift effort by up to 50 percent for a consistent and predictable feel when shifting from park, drive, and reverse, and includes an upgraded electric power steering system for better low-speed turn and assisted return to center.

The Trail Boss has a 7-inch Display powered by RIDE COMMAND, RIDE COMMAND+, and new JBL Trail Pro 2000 audio. The models will be available in a new White Crystal colorway and in three-seat and six-seat configurations, starting at an MSRP of $33,999.

The entire 2025 RANGER lineup features the JBL Trail Pro audio kits, and the Polaris Sprayer includes ​new boom and broadcast kit options for modularity and efficiency. Polaris’ new sprayers feature a 4.5 GPM pump, precision spray wand, and new mounting solution that makes installation easy. The boom and broadcast kits include new spray nozzles for increased spray volume and consistency. The reverse light harness easily activates rear lights when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, and bumper accent lights integrated with LED Aux lighting showcase the lineup’s versatility.

The 2025 RANGER lineup starts at $11,499 U.S. MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers in August.

GENERAL

For 2025, Polaris is expanding its lineup with the addition of a four-passenger option for the GENERAL 1000 Sport trim. This model comes equipped with a standard 600-pound dumping cargo box, a 1,500-pound towing capacity, on-demand AWD with VersaTrac Turf Mode, and aluminum wheels. The GENERAL 4 1000 Sport will be available in the new Ghost Gray colorway, starting at an MSRP of $21,999.

The 2025 GENERAL lineup boasts updated colors and graphics, providing riders with fresh looks and enhanced styling. The GENERAL 1000 Premium will now be available in Zenith Blue, while the GENERAL XP Premium and Ultimate trims will feature Indy Red and Granite Gray.

The 2025 GENERAL lineup starts at $17,499 U.S. MSRP and will ship to dealers this summer.

Sportsman

Along with the 2025 Sportsman 570 2-Up lineup released earlier this year, other 2025 features include new LED headlights across the Sportsman 570 Trail, 850 Premium, and 850 Trail editions. New sealed six-gallon rear storage is available with the Sportsman 570 Trail, Hunt, and Ultimate editions in addition to updated colors and graphics.

The Sportsman 850 Trail comes equipped with new Pro Armor X-Terrain tires for enhanced durability to tackle rugged trail conditions, along with the new Springfield Blue colorway. The Sportsman XP 1000 S features new Walker Evans Shocks providing superior suspension to ride longer with less fatigue and is available in the new Lava Orange Metallic colorway.

The 2025 Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 Ultimate come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display powered by RIDE COMMAND with USB charging, enabling trail riders to utilize GPS to chart new routes, stay connected with group rides, and track every adventure, in addition to features like an automated plow control system. The Sportsman XP 1000 Ultimate also comes factory-installed with RIDE COMMAND+ and includes a free three-year subscription to access the full features. Polaris expands the color options for the Sportsman 570 Ultimate by adding Turbo Silver.

The 2025 ATV accessory lineup features handguard accent lights and a new vehicle-matching camo colorway for handguards, new driver knee pads for the Sportsman 450/570 and Sportsman Touring 570 that provide more comfort for riders, a rear cargo rack for increased storage, and an improved mounting strategy for better integration of soft storage bag attachments.

The 2025 Sportsman lineup starts at $6,999 U.S. MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers this August.

RZR

RZR Trail and XP

New for 2025, the RZR Trail and Trail S lineup receives a fresh look with new colorways, including Zenith Blue for Sport trims and Sand Dune for Ultimate trims. With quick acceleration and nimble handling, the RZR Trail and Trail S are for narrow 50-inch and 60-inch trails.

Launched in June, the 2025 RZR XP lineup continues to deliver durability, performance, and trail-optimized technology. Updates to the 2025 RZR XP include refreshed colors and graphics, and trim-level enhancements with Polaris’ industry-leading RIDE COMMAND system now available on the mid-level Premium trim, plus new value-added features like a standard 4,500-pound winch on the Ultimate trim.

2025 RZR Pro

The 2025 RZR Pro R, Pro S, and Pro X feature revitalized RZR styling and a refined fit and finish. The models feature an all-new patent pending fresh cabin air intakes that force fresh air into the cab as riders drive. Working with the radiator deflectors, the dual hood scoops more effectively manage airflow, reducing overall cabin temperature. All three models feature a commanding look, highlighted by the return of the iconic RZR Fang Lighting.

The 2025 Polaris RZR Pro R Ultimate has 15-inch wheels and color-matched beadlock rims, plus heated and vented seats.

The RZR Pro lineup interior has an upgraded dash with optimized touchpoints. There are convenient and accessible storage options and new solid doors with a double latch and door seal. The entire lineup received upgraded seating with enhanced contouring for comfort. The Ultimate trims receive new Rockford Fosgate Stage 4 Audio with a 10-inch subwoofer and new front and rear speakers.

The 2025 RZR Pro R, Pro S, and Pro XP will be available in both two-seat and four-seat configurations, with the Pro S and Pro XP coming in three trim options, Sport, Premium, and Ultimate. The Pro R will be available in Sport and Ultimate trims.

The 2025 RZR lineup starts at $15,999 U.S. MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers this August.

XPEDITION

For 2025, the Polaris XPEDITION will be offered in new colors and graphics on all models and trims. The XP and ADV Ultimate trim level will be available in Midnight Blue, while the NorthStar trims will come in three color options, including Midnight Blue, Moss Green, and Super Graphite.

All Polaris XPEDITION models come equipped with the 114HP ProStar 1000 Gen. 2 engine, a 200-mile fuel range*, high-mount air intakes, and sealed electrical systems. With 14 inches of ground clearance and a 2000-pound towing capacity, the Polaris XPEDITION makes easy work of the most technical terrain. Over 100 custom adventure accessories are offered, and the Lock & Ride MAX system.

The 2025 Polaris XPEDITION is offered in Moss Green.

The NorthStar trim provides comfort in all weather and seasons. A fully enclosed cab with heat and AC, FOX 2.0 Podium QS3 shocks with Position Sensitive Spiral Technology providing up to 15 inches of travel, and exclusive JBL Trail Pro Audio and RIDE COMMAND ensures comfort.

The 2025 Polaris XPEDITION lineup starts at $31,999 U.S. MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers this Summer.

Youth

For 2025, the Polaris ORV Youth lineup receives vibrant new colors and graphics, and Helmet Aware Technology is included as an attachment to allow riders to connect to a preferred helmet. The Youth lineup continues with safety features to give parents peace of mind and help instill confidence in growing riders, including:

PIN code start – Parents can set a PIN number to start the vehicle

– Parents can set a PIN number to start the vehicle Adjustable speed limiter – Parents can adjust the machine’s speed to fit their kid’s skill level and comfort

– Parents can adjust the machine’s speed to fit their kid’s skill level and comfort Geofence – Allows parents to set and adjust riding boundaries for youth riders

Allows parents to set and adjust riding boundaries for youth riders Industry-exclusive safety gear kit – Vehicles come ready to ride with free online training and safety flag

The 2025 RZR 200 EFI is now offered in Storm Gray and Indy Red, while the RANGER 150 will be available in Zenith Blue. The Phoenix 200 ATV will be offered in Storm Gray, and the Outlaw 70 EFI ATV will be offered in Velocity Blue with either Lifted Lime or Fierce Fuchsia accents. The Outlaw 110 EFI ATV is now offered in Bright White with Polaris Blue and Bright White with Radiant Green details.

The 2025 Polaris Youth lineup starts at $2,999 U.S. MSRP and will begin shipping to dealers this Summer.