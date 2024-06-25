Polaris reveals the 2025 RZR lineup

Building on last year’s RZR XP redesign, Polaris Off Road has unveiled its 2025 RZR XP lineup that continues to deliver durability, performance, and trail-optimized technology.

For 2025, Polaris Off Road is expanding the RZR XP lineup with additional trim updates and added features to further enhance the vehicle’s aesthetic and functionality. The mid-level Premium trim now includes Polaris’ RIDE COMMAND system, offering a seven-inch touchscreen display with GPS navigation and group ride tracking that works without a cell signal to keep riders connected and on course. The Ultimate trim now comes standard with a 4,500-pound winch.

The 2025 RZR XP features a full-coverage skid plate to enhance powertrain protection while an integrated tubular front bumper provides durable protection to the front of the vehicle. Photos courtesy of Polaris

The 2025 RZR XP also boasts refreshed colors and graphics across its lineup. The Sport trim is now available in Storm Gray with Radiant Green accents, as well as Polaris Blue, while the Premium trim is now offered in Storm Gray with Red accents and matching springs. The Ultimate trim is available in Storm Gray and Lime, plus Polaris Blue and Orange, each with matching colored springs, front bumper, and seats.

The RZR XP features a full-coverage skid plate to enhance powertrain protection while an integrated tubular front bumper provides durable protection to the front of the vehicle. A rider-inspired interior incorporates years of feedback to create a more comfortable cab with a sportier driving position and increased legroom. Raised rear seats deliver a more enjoyable ride for backseat passengers, while solid half doors, self-draining floors, and an available poly roof shrug off dust, rain, and other elements.

RZR XP models come equipped with the 999cc, 114-horsepower engine and a 25 percent stronger chassis to create the perfect blend of strength, smooth suspension, and razor-sharp agility. Precision-tuned Walker Evans Racing Needle Shocks provide 20.5 inches of usable travel, mounting and ducting create a cooler-running CVT that extends belt life, and a redesigned driveline delivers 30 percent stronger half shafts. The factory-installed Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 Audio on the Ultimate trim delivers powerful and crystal-clear sound for an immersive audio experience.

2025 RZR XP models come equipped with the 999cc, 114-horsepower engine and a 25 percent stronger chassis.

Riders can also customize their RZR XP to meet their riding needs through four accessory collections: trail, mud, backcountry, and all-season. With accessories like a RIGID 32-inch combo LED light bar, extreme kick-out and low profile rock sliders, full coverage fender flares, aluminum and poly roof options, full vented windshields and different tires, each collection allows riders to more easily navigate the trails, power through the deep ruts and mud or get off the beaten path in any season to enjoy the ride.

Trim Levels

Shipping to dealers now, the 2025 RZR XP is available in two and four-seat configurations in three trims: Sport, Premium, and Ultimate. With a price reduction across all levels, the RZR XP is now more attainable than ever.

RZR XP 1000 Sport:

Starting at an MSRP of $19,999, riders can get into the RZR XP 1000 Sport, featuring two color options, 29-incg tires, LED headlights, illuminated in-cab switches, 660-W Charging System, and three-point seat belts.

RZR XP 1000 Premium:

The RZR XP 1000 Premium starts at an MSRP of $21,999 and includes one color and graphic option, 30-inch tires, three-point seat belts, and Polaris’ industry-leading seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND.

RZR XP 1000 Ultimate:

The RZR XP 1000 Ultimate, starting at an MSRP of $24,999, is available in two color and graphics options with color-matched springs, seats, and a front bumper. The RZR XP 1000 Ultimate offers Polaris’ seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND, a Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 Audio, Reverse Camera, Poly Roof, 900W operating system, and a 4,500-pound winch.