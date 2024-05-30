In a recent press release, Matt Martelli of UTVUnderground shares his thoughts about the 2024 Polaris RZR Pro XP. He says the RZR platform has the perfect combination of horsepower and suspension.

Matt Martelli breaks down the Polaris RZR XP. Click on the image above to watch the video.

Martelli shares his favorite features:

“With 28 inches of usable travel with the 3.0 FOX Internal Bypass shocks with the live valve system integrated with the Polaris DYNAMIX DV suspension control system, you get amazing suspension travel with unparalleled ride control.

I love the Rack Mounted High Assist Electronic Power Steering, it gives you maximum steering control without wearing you out.

I always like to have my tunes rocking while I am on a long ride and nobody does off-road audio better than Rockford Fosgate. You can connect your iPhone directly via USB or Bluetooth to this high-output stage 2 audio system and rock out to your favorite tunes

This version also comes with a Rigid Industries light bar which is always clutch when you are doing night rides.

With 181 Horsepower at just 2000 pounds, the Polaris RZR Turbo R has the perfect amount of horsepower to weight ratio. The Turbo has very little lag giving you power immediately on demand.”