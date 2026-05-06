RRAF awards $600k to 21 OHV projects across the U.S.

The Right Rider Access Fund (RRAF) recently awarded $597,209 in grant funding to 21 projects across the country, supporting trail maintenance, rider education, and efforts to preserve and expand access to off-highway vehicle recreation.

Created in 2011, RRAF is an organization that promotes the safe and responsible use of off-highway vehicles and helps preserve and expand access to appropriate lands. Backed by the Motorcycle Industry Council, the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, and the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, RRAF directs industry-supported funding to national, state, and local organizations working on the ground to maintain trails, improve safety, and promote responsible riding.

“MIC, ROHVA, and SVIA are delighted that our member companies continue to support end users through RRAF,” says Duane Taylor, director of safe and responsible use programs for the associations. “Led by a range of volunteer and professional organizations, these projects contribute to safe and responsible access for OHV recreation.”

RRAF says a significant share of this year’s funding will support trail maintenance and restoration, as well as access-related improvements. These projects focus on the physical work required to keep riding areas open and usable, including trail grooming, bridge rebuilding, vegetation management, fire mitigation, signage, and equipment that supports ongoing stewardship of trail systems.

Recipients include:

BLM Ukiah Field Office

Deschutes County 4-Wheelers

Keweenaw ATV Club

Nevada Offroad Association

Northwest Motorcycle Association

Restore Trails/PWORA

Riverside State Park

Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman’s Club

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship

Southern Trail Advocates and Riders

Other grants will support safety education, rider training, and youth-focused initiatives. These efforts are centered on building safer riders and stronger habits through hands-on instruction and outreach that emphasizes responsible OHV use.

Organizations receiving funding for this work include:

Alliance for Trail Vehicles of Maine

California Outdoor Recreation Foundation

Carlton County Riders ATV Club

Central Colorado Mountain Riders

Nevada Outdoor School

Ravalli County Off Road User Association

The 2026 awards also include support for broader stewardship and access efforts that strengthen the OHV community over the long term. These projects focus on education and collaboration, helping organizations expand riding opportunities while promoting responsible recreation.

Recipients in this category include:

Friends of Oceano Dunes

Maine ATV Coalition

National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council

Tread Lightly!

Quiet Warrior Racing

“These grants will support direct on-the-ground maintenance on both state and federal public lands,” Taylor says. “Grant funds will also be used to develop and disseminate more and better education about trail layout, design, and maintenance. Perhaps most importantly, these grants will fund projects that support the safe operation of off-highway vehicles, particularly for kids.”

Learn more about the Right Rider Access Fund at RiderFund.org. To support its work, visit here to donate.