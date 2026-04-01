The Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) has announced its 2026 board leadership, re-electing Derek Brooks of Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. as Chair of the Board.

The MIC has re-elected Derek Brooks of Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. as Chair of the Board. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Joining Brooks in the officer slate are John Hinz, who will continue as Vice Chair, and Zach Parham, who was elected Secretary/Treasurer. The board also re-elected Christy LaCurelle as President and CEO.

Brooks said the leadership team remains focused on advancing the interests of the powersports industry while supporting rider growth.

“I am grateful to the board for their vote of confidence in our leadership,” Brooks says. “The motorcycle industry continues to show real strength, and MIC has an important role to play in helping protect and promote motorcycling in the U.S. As we look ahead, we need to stay focused on the issues affecting our members while also supporting the efforts that bring new riders into the sport and keep current riders engaged.”

The board also re-elected Christy LaCurelle as President and CEO. (File photo)

LaCurelle emphasized the importance of industry representation and ongoing progress.

“This board reflects the breadth of the motorcycle industry,” LaCurelle adds. “We’ve made meaningful progress, but there is still important work ahead as MIC continues strengthening its service to members and responding to the needs of a changing industry.”

In addition to its officers, the MIC board includes representatives from across OEMs, aftermarket companies, media and advocacy organizations. Current directors are:

David Baker, Bombardier Recreational Products

Ashmore Ellis, Babes Ride Out and Babes in the Dirt

Kerry Graeber, Suzuki Motor USA

Robin Hartfiel, Dealernews

Cory Knudtson, Indian Motorcycle

Paul Langley, LeMans Corporation

Erik Larson, Piaggio Group Americas

Rod Lopusnak, Triumph Motorcycles America

Teri Lynn, Troy Lee Designs

Shawn McLean, BMW Motorrad USA

Bill Savino, American Honda Motor Co.

Eric Sievers, Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A.

The 2026 leadership slate reflects continued collaboration across major OEMs, aftermarket suppliers and industry stakeholders as the MIC works to address policy issues, rider recruitment and long-term industry growth.