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Read Our May 2026 Issue

The StaffApril 30, 2026

The May issue of Powersports Business has arrived!

In our May edition, we stopped by the North Carolina Dealers Association’s winter meeting — one of the most productive associations in the country. We also looked at Sonic Automotive’s latest five-dealership acquisition, a Harley store consolidation in Virginia, as well as BRP’s stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. Denago eyes a breakout 2026 as it leans heavily into the youth segment, and PSB was in Nice, France, for the unveiling of CFMOTO’s newest ATV range.

PSB May 2026 Cover
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Highlights of the May 2026 issue of Powersports Business include:

  • Synchrony Tops “Best Companies” List
  • Wine, Cheese, and ATV’s
  • Staying Competitive in the AI Era
  • Oklahoma H-D Dealer Earns B&S Award
  • Keeway Sells Through First Wave of Brenda LFC700’s
  • And more!
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The StaffApril 30, 2026

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