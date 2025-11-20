How dealers can survive (and thrive) the final months of the year

By Melissa Coffey

This article originally appeared in the November issue of Powersports Business.

As the year winds down, many powersports dealers slow their pace. The best use, however, of November and December is to strengthen customer relationships, clean-up operations, and build momentum for a fast start to the new year.

The most valuable thing you can do in the final stretch of the year is nurture customer loyalty. Your customers may not be buying new units in November, but they are thinking about next year — new rides, new accessories, new adventures.

Dealer tip: Host a “Winterization & Whiskey” night where customers bring their machines in for service while enjoying a casual event. Offer VIP service packages or pre-sell maintenance plans for next season. Even an end-of-year meet-up keeps your brand top-of-mind through the off-season. Every touchpoint now is a deposit into your 2026 sales pipeline.

The temptation is to blow out old models with fire-sale pricing — but that can erode your brand and margins. Instead, position inventory movement strategically:

Bundle aged units with high-margin accessories (“Buy this ATV and get $500 in gear credit”).

Promote value-driven trade-ins that bring customers back when new models drop.

Move stale apparel or gear through “12 Days of Deals” countdowns that create urgency and fun.

Marketing move: Be deliberate — clear space without training customers to wait for discounts.

November and December are gift-buying months — lean into that psychology. Market accessories, apparel, parts, and prepaid services as gift ideas. Promote 0% financing or “buy now, pay in spring” offers to soften price resistance. Your e-commerce platform and holiday ad creative should reflect this shift — consumers are already shopping online, even for powersports. Dealers who package affordability, convenience, and creativity together win holiday dollars that competitors overlook.

It’s tempting to cut marketing budgets in Q4. Don’t. When others go quiet, your voice carries further.

Keep paid social and search ads running, but pivot messaging toward community, gifting, and next-season excitement.

Push email marketing hard: holiday promos, service reminders, and thank-you notes to customers and vendors.

Audit your Google Business profile and review strategy — fresh reviews and photos now improve your Q1 search rank.

Dealer tip: Visibility now equals momentum later.

Survival isn’t just about selling — it’s about being ready to sprint in January. Use this window to tighten processes and set up a clean slate for the new season. This is the quiet moment before the storm — use it to sharpen your tools.

Review staffing plans — who’s staying, who needs development, who’s overextended.

Evaluate vendor partnerships and renegotiate terms for next season.

Clean up your CRM data so every lead and service record is accurate.

Build your 2026 marketing calendar now, not in the middle of show season.

The end of the year can make or break team morale. Recognize effort, celebrate small wins, and set the tone for a strong close. Employees mirror leadership energy — if management treats Q4 like a slog, the floor staff will too.

Culture cue: Simple gestures — a team breakfast, handwritten notes, or early holiday closures — build loyalty that translates to better customer service and retention.

December is a time to reflect and project. Pull your metrics: Gross profit per unit retailed (GPPUR), service department efficiency, lead response time, conversion rates (digital and in-store). Then, set next year’s targets with clarity. Don’t just plan to “do better” — define how. Maybe it’s digital retailing, a new ride program, or partnerships with influencers who authentically ride your brand.

Final thought: Every slow day is a chance to build systems, relationships, and energy that make the next busy season explosive. Finish the year like you started it: with purpose, creativity, and the mindset that even in December, opportunity is everywhere. The final two months aren’t the end — they’re the setup for your next great chapter. Till next time, shiny side up and checkered flags!