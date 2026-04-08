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Polaris partners with popular YouTuber Cleetus McFarland

The StaffApril 8, 2026

Polaris just announced that it has kicked off a multiyear partnership with YouTube content creator and professional stock car driver Cleetus McFarland — AKA Garrett Mitchell.

The Partnership will put McFarland and his team behind the wheel of Polaris vehicles, creating new opportunities for fans to find freedom through powersports. (Photo: Polaris)

With more than 4.5 million YouTube subscribers, fans are familiar with McFarland from his high‑energy, hands-on motorsports content. He recently purchased the Freedom Factory, a car racing venue in Bradenton, Florida, and the partnership with Polaris will help bring more of McFarland’s ideas to life at the new track, and give fans new ways to be part of the action.

“We are big fans of Cleetus and the community he has built. We couldn’t just watch from the outside; we had to be a part of it,” says Reid Wilson, president of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles. “He brings a level of energy, passion, and authenticity that reflects what American motorsports is all about, and we look forward to supporting a community that shares our love for performance and adventure.”

“I built my community around freedom, horsepower, and having a good time, and Polaris fits that perfectly. “Teaming up allows us to introduce more people to powersports and the fun that comes with it.” — Cleetus McFarland

Polaris and McFarland officially announced the partnership on YouTube.

From his operations, content, and experiences at the Freedom Factory, McFarland and his team will be behind the wheel of Polaris vehicles, creating new opportunities for fans to find freedom through powersports.

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The StaffApril 8, 2026

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