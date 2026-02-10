Polaris expands all-weather SxS lineup with two new Ranger models

Polaris just announced two new enclosed-cab side-by-side Ranger editions, the 2026 Ranger 1000 CAB and the 2027 Ranger XP 1000 CAB, two trims that expand Polaris’ all-weather UTV portfolio and deliver versatile solutions at a competitive price.

The new Ranger 1000 CAB starts at $21,999, and the Ranger XP 1000 CAB goes for $24,499. (Photos: Polaris)

“Leveraging our expertise and adding to our breadth of cabbed side-by-sides, our new cab models offer value options for consumers who need all-season comfort to tackle work and play in a variety of weather conditions,” says Polaris Off-Road Vehicles President Reid Wilson. “We are consistently listening to our customers to create innovative, rider-driven improvements, and the new cabs deliver solutions that inspire confidence and build upon the trusted Ranger lineup.”

2026 Ranger 1000 CAB

The new Ranger 1000 CAB expands on the Premium model by adding an enclosed cab and factory-installed heat. Features include:

A factory-installed enclosed cab with a fixed glass windshield to keep riders comfortable with added protection from the elements – whether riding in rain, snow or dusty conditions.

with a fixed glass windshield to keep riders comfortable with added protection from the elements – whether riding in rain, snow or dusty conditions. A factory-installed heating system improves comfort in cold weather conditions while working, plowing, hunting, or riding.

improves comfort in cold weather conditions while working, plowing, hunting, or riding. A factory-installed 4,500-pound winch with synthetic rope, auto stop, and wireless remote to complete the job or get back on the trail quicker.

with synthetic rope, auto stop, and wireless remote to complete the job or get back on the trail quicker. A full-coverage front bumper designed to withstand tough off-road conditions, providing robust protection.

designed to withstand tough off-road conditions, providing robust protection. LED headlights that enhance lighting to help extend riding or working hours.

that enhance lighting to help extend riding or working hours. A 61-horsepower ProStar engine delivering smooth, quiet power to get the job done.

delivering smooth, quiet power to get the job done. A 1,000-lb. box and 2,500-lb. towing capacity to carry more in fewer trips.

The new model is backed by a one-year warranty. It’s available in a three-seat only configuration and comes in the following colors: Granite Gray, Mirage Beige, Rover Rust, and Polaris Pursuit Camo. Pricing starts at $21,999 and started shipping to dealers in February.

2027 Ranger XP 1000 CAB

The new Ranger XP 1000 CAB is available in a three-seat or crew option, and comes equipped with a factory-installed enclosed cab with heating and air conditioning. Features include:

A factory-installed enclosed cab with a fixed glass windshield and powered front windows to ride more comfortably in adverse weather conditions.

with a fixed glass windshield and powered front windows to ride more comfortably in adverse weather conditions. Factory-installed heating and air conditioning features a variable AC compressor that automatically varies its pumping capacity to deliver faster cooling and lower temperatures, even when at idle and low engine RPMs.

features a variable AC compressor that automatically varies its pumping capacity to deliver faster cooling and lower temperatures, even when at idle and low engine RPMs. A 82-horsepower ProStar engine and a three-position throttle control with different drive modes allow the driver to stay smooth and controlled for enhanced capability.

and a three-position throttle control with different drive modes allow the driver to stay smooth and controlled for enhanced capability. 29-inch, 8-ply Pro Armor X Terrain tires with a new innovative variable tread design reduce perceived noise for a pleasant cab experience. The 8-ply rating provides puncture resistance in rugged terrain, and the 14-inch ground clearance clears obstacles with confidence .

reduce perceived noise for a pleasant cab experience. provides puncture resistance in rugged terrain, and the clears obstacles with confidence Class-leading 1,000-lb. box and 2,500-lb. towing capacity to carry more in fewer trips.

Ranger XP 1000 CAB is backed by a one-year warranty and is available in Avalanche Gray. Pricing starts at $24,499 and will begin shipping to dealers in March.

Dealer takeaway

Based on Power Products Marketing analysis, Polaris was the market leader in UTV sales in 2024 and gained UTV market share in 2025, led by the Ranger 500, which was the highest-retailing midsize side-by-side in the industry during Q4.

Now with its latest Ranger 1000 release, Polaris is offering customers a fully enclosed and HVAC-equipped model that provides all-weather performance you can’t get with the Ranger 500, but at a considerably lower price than the Ranger 1500 or Xpedition range. With this expanded vehicle lineup for 2026, Polaris is in a strong position to continue its reign as the top-selling UTV manufacturer in North America.