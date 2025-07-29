Latest NewsNewsPolarisPrevious Top Daily StoriesTop News EnewsletterTop StoriesUTV

Polaris introduces new entry-level UTV for under $10K

The StaffJuly 29, 2025

Polaris’ off-road model lineup is expanding into the value segment with the 2026 Ranger 500, an all-new mid-size utility side-by-side that offers the quality and reliability of Polaris at a price point under $10,000.

With an MSRP of just $9,999, Polaris says the 2026 Ranger 500 is ideal for first-time side-by-side owners working around their yard or property. (Photos: Polaris)

The Ranger 500 is compact, easy-to-use, and practical for everyday use. It offers value and versatility to help get work done around your property faster. An array of accessory options allows owners to customize the vehicle to work best for how they’ll use it.

The company says what it’s trying to achieve with the Ranger 500 is to create an approachable and dependable solution for outdoor work that is backed by Polaris’ strong off-road reputation.

“With the continued shift from city living to rural residences, more and more people are finding themselves with ample space, yard projects, and time spent outdoors,” says Reid Wilson, president of off-road vehicles at Polaris. “While the Ranger brand has been the No. 1 selling utility side-by-side brand for 27 years, we see an opportunity to expand our lineup with a vehicle that offers the right features at the right price.”

The dump box on the Ranger 500 can haul up to 300 pounds, enough for approximately 10 bags of mulch.

Starting at an MSRP of $9,999, the Ranger 500 caters to those who need tools to help get their tasks done more efficiently. It is fitted with a factory-installed roof, winch, LED headlights, and front bumper.

Polaris says the Ranger 500 was engineered to be easy to operate, with simplified controls and minimal upkeep. Its compact size and nimble handling make it ideal for navigating tight spaces and accessing hard-to-reach areas.

“We focused on incorporating the features that a first-time side-by-side owner would find most valuable when working around their yard or property.” — Brandon Kraemer, VP of product portfolio

Related Articles
the Ranger 500 was engineered to be easy to operate, with simplified controls and minimal upkeep.

The Ranger 500 includes:

Engine and drivetrain: All-wheel drive with auto-locking front drive and selectable VersaTrac Turf Mode, 28 HP, 567 cc, 4-stroke engine.

User-friendly controls: Simple and intuitive controls make it easy to use. Responsive on-demand all-wheel drive provides a smooth operation, even in challenging terrain.

Versatility: The gas-assist dump box can haul up to 300 pounds, enough for approximately 10 bags of mulch. It has a 1,500-pound towing capacity with a standard 2-inch hitch receiver that allows for easy transport of landscaping materials or brush. A chassis-integrated plow mount plate adds year-round utility for snow removal or dirt work.

Reliability and durability: A factory-installed 2,500-pound winch tackles fallen trees and stumps. Also factory-installed are the roof and LED headlights.

Compact size: Comfortable for two passengers, the Ranger 500 has a compact 58.5-inch width that allows for easy storage, navigation, and maneuverability in small spaces.

Powerful performance: A 28-horsepower engine provides ample power for tasks such as hauling tools, landscaping supplies, and other materials.

Interior Storage: Convenient interior storage keeps essentials readily accessible.

Accessory offerings: For extra customization, an assortment of accessories is available, such as a front windshield, rear panel, or additional lightbar.

Customer service: Easy access to oil, air filter, and other components. Polaris also provides comprehensive online owner resources and a nationwide dealer network for convenient service and support, backed by a one-year warranty.

Polaris says the Ranger 500 is expected to begin shipping to dealers by early August.

Tags
The StaffJuly 29, 2025

Related Articles

Polaris Outdoor Recreation Grants

Polaris awards over $100K to support outdoor recreation

July 17, 2025
ATV Safety Institute message

Free safety resources promote responsible OHV riding on public lands

July 10, 2025
Polaris Factory Authorized Clearance Event

Colorado dealership announces huge Polaris clearance event

July 10, 2025
509 Helmet recall

509 recalls over 200,000 helmets for head injury risk

July 8, 2025

2 Comments

  1. I’m very interested in the new polaris 500 please let me know when dealers can get them . I live in Franklin north carolina we’re is the closest dealer to me

    Reply

  2. Why not give people the windshield and roof. Package it up for the same money. Instead of us going to other companies.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.