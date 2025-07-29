Polaris introduces new entry-level UTV for under $10K

Polaris’ off-road model lineup is expanding into the value segment with the 2026 Ranger 500, an all-new mid-size utility side-by-side that offers the quality and reliability of Polaris at a price point under $10,000.

With an MSRP of just $9,999, Polaris says the 2026 Ranger 500 is ideal for first-time side-by-side owners working around their yard or property. (Photos: Polaris)

The Ranger 500 is compact, easy-to-use, and practical for everyday use. It offers value and versatility to help get work done around your property faster. An array of accessory options allows owners to customize the vehicle to work best for how they’ll use it.

The company says what it’s trying to achieve with the Ranger 500 is to create an approachable and dependable solution for outdoor work that is backed by Polaris’ strong off-road reputation.

“With the continued shift from city living to rural residences, more and more people are finding themselves with ample space, yard projects, and time spent outdoors,” says Reid Wilson, president of off-road vehicles at Polaris. “While the Ranger brand has been the No. 1 selling utility side-by-side brand for 27 years, we see an opportunity to expand our lineup with a vehicle that offers the right features at the right price.”

The dump box on the Ranger 500 can haul up to 300 pounds, enough for approximately 10 bags of mulch.

Starting at an MSRP of $9,999, the Ranger 500 caters to those who need tools to help get their tasks done more efficiently. It is fitted with a factory-installed roof, winch, LED headlights, and front bumper.

Polaris says the Ranger 500 was engineered to be easy to operate, with simplified controls and minimal upkeep. Its compact size and nimble handling make it ideal for navigating tight spaces and accessing hard-to-reach areas.

the Ranger 500 was engineered to be easy to operate, with simplified controls and minimal upkeep.

The Ranger 500 includes:

Engine and drivetrain: All-wheel drive with auto-locking front drive and selectable VersaTrac Turf Mode, 28 HP, 567 cc, 4-stroke engine.

User-friendly controls: Simple and intuitive controls make it easy to use. Responsive on-demand all-wheel drive provides a smooth operation, even in challenging terrain.

Versatility: The gas-assist dump box can haul up to 300 pounds, enough for approximately 10 bags of mulch. It has a 1,500-pound towing capacity with a standard 2-inch hitch receiver that allows for easy transport of landscaping materials or brush. A chassis-integrated plow mount plate adds year-round utility for snow removal or dirt work.

Reliability and durability: A factory-installed 2,500-pound winch tackles fallen trees and stumps. Also factory-installed are the roof and LED headlights.

Compact size: Comfortable for two passengers, the Ranger 500 has a compact 58.5-inch width that allows for easy storage, navigation, and maneuverability in small spaces.

Powerful performance: A 28-horsepower engine provides ample power for tasks such as hauling tools, landscaping supplies, and other materials.

Interior Storage: Convenient interior storage keeps essentials readily accessible.

Accessory offerings: For extra customization, an assortment of accessories is available, such as a front windshield, rear panel, or additional lightbar.

Customer service: Easy access to oil, air filter, and other components. Polaris also provides comprehensive online owner resources and a nationwide dealer network for convenient service and support, backed by a one-year warranty.

Polaris says the Ranger 500 is expected to begin shipping to dealers by early August.