Polaris sweeps UTV podium with 1-2-3 finish at the Baja 500

The Polaris RZR Factory Racing team delivered a dominant performance at the 57th running of the Baja 500 on June 7, with Polaris finishing in the top three spots and securing a historic UTV overall podium sweep.

The Polaris RZR Factory Racing team celebrates after its clean sweep in the UTV category at the Baja 500. (Photo: Polaris)

Brock Heger piloted his RZR Pro R Factory through desert terrain to earn his seventh consecutive UTV overall victory. His win also marked a three-peat at the event for the factory team and an eighth-place finish among all four-wheel vehicles.

Teammate Cayden MacCachren also delivered a strong showing, finishing second overall. Rounding out the top three were Ethan Groom and Justin Morgan, who shared driving duties, locking in third overall and sealing Polaris’ sweep of the UTV category.

“Everything just clicked out there today,” says Heger. “Keeping the win streak alive is pretty awesome, and being part of this historic 1-2-3 finish makes it even more special.

Just days before his victory, Heger was featured in a national broadcast segment on CBS Mornings titled ‘Pushing the Limits.’ The segment highlighted Heger’s journey from working on his family’s farm in El Centro, California, to his high-action career racing at over 100 mph through the desert.

Watch the segment featuring Heger below.

Next, the Polaris RZR Factory Racing team will trade the deserts of Baja for the rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada as they take on the Best in the Desert: Vegas to Reno, Aug.13–16.