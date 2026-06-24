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Tread Lightly Canada launches national stewardship initiative

The StaffJune 24, 2026

Tread Lightly! offshoot Tread Lightly Canada officially launched its national stewardship initiative on June 17 at the Canadian Trails Summit in Winnipeg, marking an important milestone for Canada’s trail and outdoor recreation communities.

Tread Lightly Canada will officially launch its national stewardship initiative on June 17 at the Canadian Trails Summit in Winnipeg. (Photo: Moto Canada)

As a newly established charitable foundation, Tread Lightly Canada promotes responsible outdoor recreation through education, stewardship, partnerships, and sustainable trail advocacy. Its mission is to help keep Canada’s trails accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for future generations.

Tread Lightly Canada is guided by five TREAD principles designed to help all outdoor enthusiasts minimize their impact on nature while maximizing their enjoyment. They include: Travel responsibly; Respect the rights of others; Educate yourself; Avoid sensitive areas; and Do your part.

Tread Lightly Canada focuses on:

  • Protecting access to trails and recreation areas
  • Promoting responsible recreation practices
  • Supporting environmental stewardship
  • Encouraging sustainable trail use
  • Building partnerships that benefit all trail users

As a founding partner, Moto Canada says it supports the foundation’s efforts to foster responsible recreation and environmental stewardship across the country. Moto Canada has supported safe and responsible powersports recreation through trail funding, education, and partnerships.

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The StaffJune 24, 2026

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