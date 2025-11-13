Moto Canada submits recommendations for CUSMA free trade review

Moto Canada announced that it has formally submitted its recommendations to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of the upcoming review of the Canada–United States–Mexico–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), a submission it says outlines the powersports industry’s priorities to ensure continued growth, innovation, and fair trade across North America.

With thousands of motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, parts, and accessories made in Mexico and the United States being purchased by Canadians every year, Moto Canada says its focus is on protecting manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and riders, as the current free trade agreement is reviewed.

Representing a sector that supports over 88,000 Canadian jobs, more than 900 dealers, and contributes $17.3 billion annually to the economy, Moto Canada emphasized the importance of maintaining strong, tariff-free trade relationships and protecting integrated supply chains.

Key recommendations include:

Protecting North American supply chains to keep vehicles accessible and affordable.

Opposing tariffs on motorcycles, off-highway vehicles (OHVs), and parts that could harm Canadian dealerships and consumers.

Supporting transparent trade enforcement to resolve disputes fairly and predictably.

Promoting investment and innovation in sustainable manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

“Our industry is deeply connected to North American and global supply chains. We’re calling on the Government of Canada to ensure that the CUSMA review reflects the needs of our manufacturers, dealers, and the Canadians who rely on powersports vehicles for work, recreation, and transportation.” — Landon French, President of Moto Canada

Moto Canada says it remains committed to working with federal officials to ensure the powersports sector continues to thrive under a modernized and forward-looking trade agreement.

The CUSMA agreement is scheduled to be renegotiated in 2026. The Government of Canada is currently collecting feedback from Canadians on this important agreement. For more, follow MotoCanada.com or visit here.