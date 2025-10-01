Moto Canada has announced that Canada Motor Import Inc. (CMI), the exclusive distributor of CFMOTO off-highway vehicles and motorcycles in Canada, has been accepted as the newest member company of the national industry association.

With the addition of CMI, Moto Canada now represents 15 leading powersports companies, including global brands such as Arctic Cat, Aprilia, BMW Motorrad, Can-Am, Ducati, GasGas, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna, Indian Motorcycle, Kawasaki, KTM, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Polaris, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, Vespa, and Yamaha.

“We’re very happy to have CMI onboard with Moto Canada for the benefit of the industry and riders across the country,” says Landon French, resident and CEO of Moto Canada. “Through the CFMOTO brand, CMI has grown to play a significant role in the powersports industry in Canada. Becoming part of the industry association that is the voice of powersports in Canada is a welcome and natural evolution for CMI.”

As a Tier I member, CMI will take a seat on the Moto Canada Board of Directors. The company will also participate in industry data programs, advocacy efforts with government, technical initiatives, and public campaigns promoting safe and responsible powersports use.

“For us at CMI, joining Moto Canada is about collaboration, recognition, and moving the industry forward together,” says Hélène Binet, president of CMI. “It also demonstrates our clear intent to be a serious and committed player, contributing in the right way to the growth and sustainability of the powersports industry in Canada.”

Moto Canada also confirmed that while ARGO is no longer a member of the association, Arctic Cat remains a Tier I member.

Founded in 2005 by Hélène Binet and Carl Patoine, CMI is a family-run company based in Saint-Benoît-Labre, Quebec. Since its inception, CMI has partnered with CFMOTO to bring its innovative products to the Canadian powersports market.