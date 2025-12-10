Canadian electric motorcycle manufacturer Beachman has unveiled its latest model — the ’64 Street Spec, a vintage-styled electric café racer aimed squarely at riders who want classic looks with modern, low-maintenance electric performance.

The Street Spec is the brand’s first electric model to incorporate a true café-racer-style front windscreen fairing, paired with street tires and ’60s-inspired bodywork. (Photos: Beachman)

The Toronto-based company says the Street Spec is the brand’s first electric model to incorporate a true café-racer-style front windscreen fairing, paired with street tires and ’60s-inspired bodywork. The release builds on the success of Beachman’s Scrambler Spec, which channeled 1970s off-road culture and became the company’s best-selling model to date.

Riders can further personalize the Street Spec with optional upgrades, including hand-stitched leather seats, hand-applied pinstriping ($550), and bespoke paint ($1,000). With its federal and SAE manufacturing licenses in place, Beachman will offer the bike in e-bike, moped, and motorcycle configurations.

Beachman co-founder Benji Harrison said the new platform fills the opposite niche from the Scrambler:

“The Street Spec complements our Scrambler perfectly—this one is optimized for urban riding. An all-new body and tire setup totally changes the look of the bike, leveling up the class and style for our most discerning customers.”

The Street Spec’s performance varies by trim, with three main ride modes:

E-Bike Mode: 20 mph top speed

20 mph top speed Moped Mode: 30 mph

30 mph Off-Road Mode: 45 mph

A light motorcycle Street Spec version bumps the top speed to 50 mph for riders needing true city-commuter capability.

The ’64 Street Spec is available now, with an MSRP of $5,750, with additional performance and customization packages offered through Beachman dealers.

Under the retro bodywork sits a removable 2.8 kWh battery offering up to 55 miles of range, with an optional 3.6 kWh pack boosting range to 70 miles. Riders can fast-charge to 80% in three hours—or 90 minutes with the fast-charge upgrade. Regenerative braking and integrated charge ports come standard.

Beachman continues to lean into its philosophy of simplicity — no apps, no complex displays, just a minimalist riding experience wrapped in mid-century style.

Co-founder Marc Harrison said the goal is to make electric two-wheels accessible to all experience levels:

“The ’64 Street Spec can be enjoyed as an e-bike or a motorcycle. We build bikes for beginners and seasoned riders alike who want a casual, lightweight, about-town ride. Above all, we’re focused on delivering the joy of riding.”

