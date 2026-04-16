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Segway launches MUXI utility e-bike through dealer network

The StaffApril 16, 2026

Segway has officially rolled out its new MUXI electric bike in the U.S., giving dealers a fresh entry in the growing utility e-bike segment.

First unveiled at CES, the short-tail MUXI (pronounced “moo-shee”) is now available nationwide through authorized Segway dealers, as well as online via the company’s direct-to-consumer platform with dealer fulfillment. (Photos: Segway)

First unveiled at CES, the short-tail MUXI (pronounced “moo-shee”) is now available nationwide through authorized Segway dealers, as well as online via the company’s direct-to-consumer platform with dealer fulfillment.

Positioned as a compact, multi-use e-bike, MUXI is offered as a selectable Class 1 or Class 2 model and blends cruiser-style comfort with cargo-hauling capability. The bike features a single-speed drivetrain paired with a direct-drive motor, targeting ease of use for a broad range of riders.

Segway says the model is designed with customization and accessory-driven revenue opportunities in mind for dealers. Available add-ons include a passenger kit, front and middle cargo baskets, fenders and a rearview radar system, allowing retailers to upsell functionality based on customer needs.

According to Nick Howe, head of e-bikes at Segway, “It blends the laidback comfort of a beach cruiser with the stability of a Dutch cargo bike.”

Retailing at $1,699.99, MUXI also integrates the company’s Intelligent Ride System, a suite of connected features aimed at security and rider convenience. Highlights include proximity-based locking via AirLock, GPS tracking with Apple Find My compatibility, and a “Lost Mode” that can remotely disable the bike in the event of theft. The system also supports over-the-air updates and app-based ride data tracking.

On the performance side, the MUXI includes traction control, regenerative braking and hill descent control — features more commonly associated with higher-end electric vehicles — designed to improve stability when carrying passengers or cargo.

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Segway’s push into utility-focused e-bikes reflects continued convergence between micromobility and powersports-adjacent categories, giving dealers another product line that can appeal to urban commuters, recreational riders and light-duty haulers alike.

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The StaffApril 16, 2026

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