KYMCO USA adds tech-heavy Downtown GT 125i to 2026 lineup
KYMCO USA is rolling out the 2026 Downtown GT 125i, a premium 125cc scooter aimed at urban commuters and entry-level street riders seeking higher-end features without stepping up in displacement.
Premium features in an entry segment
Powered by a fuel-injected 125cc engine producing 12.9 horsepower, the Downtown GT 125i comes equipped with a CVT transmission, Traction Control System (TCS), and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) — a feature set not commonly found in the 125cc category.
Additional highlights include:
- Full LED lighting
- Large TFT digital dashboard
- Modern sport-touring styling
- Generous underseat storage
- Available in Starry Night Blue, Flat Brown and Black
Why it matters for dealers
For powersports retailers, the 125cc segment remains an accessible entry point for new riders and urban buyers seeking fuel efficiency and affordability.
At $4,999, the Downtown GT 125i sits in a competitive price band while offering technology — including ABS, traction control and a TFT display — that can support stronger margin conversations compared to traditional entry scooters.
The model may also present F&I and accessory opportunities, particularly in metro markets where scooters remain a practical transportation solution.
As dealers evaluate 2026 product mix, small-displacement street units like the Downtown GT 125i offer:
- Lower floorplan exposure compared to larger motorcycles
- Potential to attract first-time buyers
- Accessory attachment opportunities
- A bridge product into larger-displacement street or adventure models
The Downtown GT 125i is arriving now at authorized dealers nationwide with a starting MSRP of $4,999.