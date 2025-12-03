Denago to reveal new Freelander 350FI 4X4 ATV at AIMExpo

Denago Powersports is returning to AIMExpo for the third year running — and this time it’s bringing a major new model. The rapidly growing brand will debut the all-new Freelander 350FI 4X4, expanding its lineup of value-priced ATVs and dirtbikes.

Denago will debut the all-new Freelander 350FI 4×4 at AIMExpo in January, expanding its lineup of value-priced ATVs and dirtbikes.(Photos: Denago/AIMExpo)

Denago’s product range continues to scale, with several new machines on deck for 2026. The centerpiece is the Freelander 350FI, a mid-size 4X4 aimed at riders wanting a blend of sport and utility.

“We believe there is a hole in the market for a mid-size 4X4 that is a hybrid of sport and utility, which is why we’re excited to unveil the Freelander 350FI at AIMExpo,” remarks Kevin Duke, Denago’s national marketing manager. “It features electronic power steering (EPS), independent front and rear suspension, a beautiful color TFT instrument panel, 2-up seating, and shift-on-the-fly 4-wheel-drive, backed by our one-year parts and labor warranty. We’re excited for our dealers to see it at the show!”

The new Freelander 350FI will be a mid-size 4×4 aimed at riders wanting a blend of sport and utility.

In addition to Denago Powersports’ expanding dealer network, the company’s lineup of 11 ATV and dirtbike models will expand in 2026 with several new models.

“We’re rolling into 2026 stronger than ever,” says General Manager David Garibyan. “Two years ago, hardly anyone knew who we were. Now we have more than 150 dealers nationwide, and AIMExpo has played a big role in that growth.”

AIMExpo attendees can check out the new model at booth 2061, along with an additional yet-to-be-revealed vehicle. The Denago team will be on hand to discuss strategy and its ambitions to become a major player in powersports.