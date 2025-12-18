Kubota expands RTV-X line with new long-bed workhorse UTV

Kubota used the Equip Expo stage to make a move dealers will care about most in the utility vehicle segment, unveiling the RTV-X Long Bed, a new addition to its RTV-X Series designed to deliver more hauling capacity, versatility and jobsite durability.

The new model builds on Kubota’s rugged RTV-X platform with what customers have been asking for, according to the company. (Photos: Kubota/OPE+)

The new model builds on Kubota’s rugged RTV-X platform with what customers have been asking for: a six-foot steel cargo bed rated for 1,212 pounds, making it one of the most capable work-focused UTVs in Kubota’s lineup. The RTV-X Long Bed is powered by a Kubota diesel engine and VHT-X (Variable Hydrostatic Transmission), reinforcing the brand’s reputation for durability and low-speed control in demanding work environments.

“Kubota launched the upgraded RTV-X line in 2023 with its rugged chassis, diesel power and hydrostatic transmission. Now, the LONG BED model diversifies the line and delivers the versatility a six-foot bed brings. It’s the long bed our primary customer markets have been asking for.” — Jacob Mandoza, senior product manager, utility vehicles at Kubota.

Built for work

Designed for farmers, landscapers, ranchers and property owners, the RTV-X Long Bed adds features aimed squarely at productivity, including:

Hydraulic dump box

ProKonvert flatbed conversion

Exclusive cargo bed accessories

New aggressive styling and heavy-duty multipurpose tires

Kubota’s new RTV-X Long Bed gives dealers a heavier-hitting UTV option with strong work credentials.

The model will be available in Kubota Orange with HDMP or ATV tires, as well as a factory-assembled RealTree Camo package that includes LED cargo lights, a cargo winch and tailgate extender — giving dealers a ready-made upsell option for hunters and outdoor-focused customers.

Availability

The RTV-X Long Bed began arriving at Kubota dealers in November 2025, positioning it well for late-year fleet purchases and early 2026 work-season demand.

Broader product push

Kubota also debuted the SVL65-2s compact track loader and F2510 front-mount mower at Equip Expo, but for dealers focused on utility vehicles, the RTV-X Long Bed stands out as a strategic expansion of Kubota’s UTV portfolio—bringing more capacity to a platform already known for reliability.

Kubota also debuted the SVL65-2s compact track loader and F2510 front-mount mower (right) at Equip Expo.

“These new introductions reflect Kubota’s focus on durability, operator comfort and ease of use,” says Paul Manger, executive director of product marketing at Kubota Tractor Corporation. “The added hauling capability of the RTV-X Long Bed is a direct response to how our customers work.”

Bottom line: Kubota’s new RTV-X Long Bed gives dealers a heavier-hitting UTV option with strong work credentials — and a clear answer for customers who want more bed space without sacrificing diesel durability.

Source: OPE+ magazine