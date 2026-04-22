Massimo Group appoints new CEO, Shan transitions to executive chairman

Massimo Group announced that Quenton Petersen will take over the reins as CEO, effective April 14, with former CEO David Shan transitioning to executive chairman.

Incoming CEO Quenton Petersen has been with Massimo Group for nine years. Founding CEO David Shan will move to the role of executive chairman. (File photo)

Petersen has been with Massimo for more than nine years, most recently serving as the company’s vice president of motorsports operations. He also held the position of sales and marketing director for eight years.

Petersen says that over his time with Massimo, he’s seen firsthand the strength of the company’s manufacturing capabilities and is optimistic about the future.

“I’m honored to step into the CEO role at a pivotal time for Massimo Group,” Petersen says. “As the industry evolves, we are seeing growing demand for more intelligent, application-driven solutions, and we believe our existing product lines provide a strong foundation to explore the integration of advanced technologies, including AI-enabled features.”

He would go on to say that Massimo will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand its technology platforms in multiple directions, such as facility operations support and smart mobility applications.

Shan, who founded Massimo Group and took the powersports vehicle manufacturer public in April 2024, will step into his new role as executive chairman and will remain actively involved in strategic direction and operations, the company says.

“Quenton has been instrumental to Massimo’s success, and I have full confidence in his leadership,” Shan says. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with him and the team as executive chairman.”