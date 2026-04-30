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EagleRider adds Indian Scout Sixty models to its premium fleet

The StaffApril 30, 2026

Powersports rental and tour company, EagleRider, just announced it is bringing two distinctive Indian Scout Sixty models into its premium fleet — the Classic and the Bobber.

Both Indian Scout Sixty models are fully equipped with premium touring accessories to ensure maximum comfort on overnight trips, including saddlebags, windshields, passenger backrests, and pegs. Photo: EagleRider)

Available from May 15 at the company’s San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and Nashville locations, EagleRider says these Indian motorcycles strike the ultimate balance of style, accessibility, and comfort.

“We are constantly expanding our fleet to give riders the bikes they crave, and the Indian Scout Sixty models fill a gap in our lineup riders have been asking for.” — EagleRider CEO Sebastian Schoepe

“Riders want options, and we deliver. Whether our customers are looking for the iconic cruiser that’s easy to handle or the sleek bobber, we have the perfect ride to make their next adventure unforgettable.”

EagleRider says the Scout Sixty models offer an approachable ride for a wide range of customers while packing the practicality needed for long distances. Both bikes are fully equipped with premium touring accessories to ensure maximum comfort on overnight trips, including saddlebags, windshields, passenger backrests, and pegs.

Visit EagleRider for more information.

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The StaffApril 30, 2026

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