EagleRider introduces new Buddy Pass to club members  ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

Motorcycle rental and tours company EagleRider announced it has upgraded its membership model and introduced Buddy Pass to deliver better flexibility, value, and access to premium motorcycles worldwide.

Buddy Pass is a benefit that extends club privileges to friends and family. Gold members receive two buddy passes per membership year, each valid for a full rental day at member credit rates.

EagleRider’s new club enhancement Buddy Pass makes it easier for club members’ friends or family members to join the ride. (Photo: EagleRider)

“Buddy passes make it easy to have a friend or family member join the ride,” says Sebastian Schoepe, CEO of EagleRider. “Whether members are introducing someone new to riding or meeting up to explore new cities and states, it’s all about removing barriers and making the open road more accessible and social, wherever the journey takes them.”

Buddy passes can be used separately or together and are easily redeemable through the upgraded member dashboard during the booking process.

Club EagleRider operates on a simple credit-based system. Each membership tier provides monthly rental credits that serve as currency for bike rentals. Most motorcycles in EagleRider’s fleet, such as Harley-Davidson Street Bob, Yamaha Tenere 700, Triumph Bonneville T100, or Zero SR/F, can be rented for just one credit per day.

Three membership tiers

Bronze : $29/month — 1 rental credit per month

: $29/month — 1 rental credit per month Silver : $49/month — 2 rental credits per month

: $49/month — 2 rental credits per month Gold: $79/month — 3 rental credits per month + exclusive Buddy Passes

Credits can be used monthly or banked for up to 18 months for extended trips. The program operates across 100-plus EagleRider locations in North America and international markets, giving members access to thousands of motorcycles from Harley-Davidson, BMW, Yamaha, and beyond. Club EagleRider is available to residents of the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Member benefits

Save up to 70% off base daily rental rates when using credits

Always save 20% off on rentals when paying without credits

Always save 10% off on motorcycle tours

Always save 20% off on EAGLERIDER merchandise

Exclusive access to member-only rides, events, and rally experiences

The new Club EagleRider experience also includes a redesigned online booking platform that streamlines the reservation process. The new system allows members to browse motorcycles, apply credits, and manage buddy passes directly from their account dashboard.