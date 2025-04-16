EagleRider adds Ducati to its expanding motorcycle rental fleet

EagleRider has expanded its fleet of motorcycles through a partnership with Italian manufacturer Ducati, which was earlier reported by PSB’s sister-publication Rider Magazine.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally, along with three other Ducati models, has been added to the EagleRider motorcycle rental fleet. (Photos: EagleRider)



The four Ducati models were chosen to complement the introduction of EagleRider’s on – and off-road guided tours and offer options for riders of various riding preferences and styles.

EagleRider, founded in 1992, operates from more than 150 locations on six continents and offers a wide variety of motorcycle rentals and tours. The company recently announced it is currently undergoing a rebrand that includes a new logo, an expanded fleet of test bikes and new riding experiences.

One of those new additions to the EagleRider fleet is the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally, a long-distance touring machine equipped with a large 7.9-gallon fuel tank, semi-active suspension, and advanced rider assistance systems.

Customers can also opt for the Ducati Multistrada V4 S, the premium version of the Multistrada V4 with upgraded electronics, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 S joins EagleRider’s expanding fleet of motorcycle rentals.



True off-roaders will be interested in the Ducati DesertX, complete with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, a rugged chassis, and long-travel suspension. Finally, the Ducati Scrambler Icon is a retro-styled offering that combines classic design with modern features like LED lighting and a TFT display.

“EagleRider is committed to providing our customers with the most diverse and exciting motorcycle experiences possible,” says the company’s CEO, Sebastian Schoepe.

“By introducing these exceptional Ducati models to our fleet, we’re answering the growing demand for premium bikes while staying true to our mission of delivering unforgettable riding experiences.”

These four Ducati models are now available in the U.S. through EagleRider locations across the Southwest, and customers with existing tour bookings can upgrade their bookings to a Ducati.

To learn more about CEO Schoepe’s vision for EagleRider, check out Episode 75 of the Rider Magazine Insider Podcast, in which Rider asks Schoepe about his company’s winter getaway tours, new off-road tours in Las Vegas, and more.