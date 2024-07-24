EagleRider announces Sebastian Schoepe as new CEO

EagleRider Motorcycle Rental and Tours has appointed Sebastian Schoepe as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Schoepe, originally from Germany, launched his distinguished career in hospitality and experiential travel with global attractions powerhouse Merlin Entertainments, renowned for its Lego Land, Madame Tussauds, Sea Life, and numerous other international brands.

Sebastian Schoepe will lead EagleRider’s next growth stage in global rentals, tours, membership, and peer-to-peer services, focusing on making the company the ultimate destination for adventure and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. (Photo: Eagle Rider)

After a successful tenure at Merlin, Schoepe held executive roles at RSG Group, a global fitness and lifestyle company. In 2020, following RSG Group’s acquisition of Gold’s Gym, Schoepe was appointed as its Global CEO. His innovative strategy successfully repositioned Gold’s Gym, attracting a younger audience and revitalizing the brand across 75 US locations and over 500 global franchise locations.

“We could not be more excited to help Sebastian write the next chapter in the 32-year success story of EagleRider. EagleRider has evolved from a rental company to a motorcycle, and powersports experience company with everything from high-end guided tours to monthly motorcycle subscriptions and membership. We love Sebastian’s experience and passion and are excited to see him take EagleRider to a new level of success.” Chris McIntyre, co-founder of EagleRider

Schoepe will lead EagleRider’s next growth stage in global rentals, tours, membership, and peer-to-peer services, focusing on making the company the ultimate destination for adventure and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“My journey with EagleRider began as a passionate rider and rental customer, and now I have the privilege and opportunity to be its leader. I’m truly humbled to be part of this iconic legacy brand,” says Schoepe.