The 17th One Moto Show is in the books

Events like The One Moto Show in Portland, Oregon, offer a reminder of the creativity and passion that continue to fuel motorcycle culture. The annual custom bike gathering has become one of the country’s premier showcases for builders, artists and enthusiasts, drawing thousands to see everything from meticulously restored vintage machines to radical one-off customs.

The One Moto Show in Portland, Oregon, just wrapped its 17th edition with another spectacular display of custom, classic, and unconventional bikes. (Photos: Rider magazine/Andrew Cherney)

In a report originally published in Rider magazine, contributing editor Andrew Cherney recaps the highlights of the show’s 17th edition, including standout builds, award winners, and the unique atmosphere that continues to make The One Moto Show a destination for motorcycle enthusiasts.

That the annual gathering in Portland, Oregon, has brought together custom builders, artists, and riders for 17 years is a testament to its popularity, Cherney writes. This year’s event rolled on with yet another incredible cross-section of vintage, custom, beautiful, and even irrational motorcycles, all displayed in the gritty, gargantuan, century-old barge building at Zidell Yards.

The One is all about inclusivity, and that ethos was evident in the crowd of chopper heads, soccer moms, and track junkies who mixed freely with touring geeks and scooter aficionados. But the bikes are the stars of the show, and here you’re just as likely to find a rare Indian Brave salt racer next to a mint 1984 Honda NSR500 or a clapped-out, frankensteined Yama-Harley mashup – all sporting their own seductive charms.

Handmade frame, springer front end, and nothing but plating and powder coating on the bare metal for Led Sled Customs’ Naked Truth Sportster – no paint was used on the entire build. The crew took home The One Moto Award for their efforts.

This show is not the place to check out the latest models from the big manufacturers, though Royal Enfield, Indian, and BMW all chipped in sponsorships this year, and there were several new and custom bikes stepping into the spotlight. Roland Sands rolled out his new Shotgun-based build at the Enfield booth, Harley displayed its RMCR (Revolution Max Cafe Racer) one-off sport concept, and LiveWire had its pre-production S4 Honcho mini electric on hand.

There was a full menu of extracurricular stuff as well; you simply couldn’t miss the Globe of Death stunt show, Dodgy Derby electric minibike race, or the lavishly painted lids of the 21 Helmets art display.

At the closing-day ceremonies, Drake presented the winning builders with custom, hand-forged hammer trophies from Bridgetown Forge. Stunning creations from Suicide Machine Co., Led Sled Customs, and folks like Jake Drummond and Davey Loprinzi took home the impressive hardware. But beyond the winning builds was a true celebration of motorcycles in a way everyone, whether they ride or not, could enjoy.

See the photo gallery on Rider’s website for more award winners and fan favorite builds from the 2026 The One Moto Show.