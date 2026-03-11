Harley unveils new cafe racer concept inspired by original ’70s model

During last February’s Mama Tried Motorcycle Show in Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson gave an exclusive first look at its latest cafe racer concept, the RMCR — a one-off reimagining of Harley’s original cafe racer from the 1970s.

The RMCR, which stands for Revolution Max Café Racer, is a concept built around the 1250cc Revolution Max V-twin motor that produces 150hp. (Photos: Harley Davidson)

Inspired by Harley’s XLCR, The Motor Company says its modern interpretation of the 1970s classic is a tribute to Willie G. Davidson, the bike’s original designer, whose influence still guides how the OEM designs today.

“It’s a concept-build that the design team put together to celebrate the performance capability that is in our Rev Max platform,” says Bjorn Shuster, design director at Harley-Davidson. “Looking at our history and our legacy, we really wanted to celebrate the iconography that’s in Willie’s original XLCR.”

The RMCR, which stands for Revolution Max Cafe Racer, is a concept built around the 1250cc Revolution Max V-twin motor and produces 150hp and 94 ft-lb. of torque — exceeding the original XLCR’s 57hp and 67.9 ft-lb. It’s paired with a custom two-into-two exhaust with all-black carbon-fiber bodywork.

The RMCR’s inspiration is the XLCR café racer of the late 1970s.



Whether the RMCR will become a production bike is still up in the air. H-D says there are currently no confirmed production plans or pricing for the RMCR, but the one-of-one concept will be making the rounds this year at bike shows and races throughout the country.

Harley has opened its social channels to solicit feedback from its riding community, with public reception playing a part in the decision on whether it will move forward with manufacturing. Comments are open on H-D’s Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram pages, with feedback so far being