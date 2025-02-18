Full Throttle Sturgis joins Mama Tried Motorcycle Show

Full Throttle Sturgis, an iconic American motorcycle destination, has announced its participation in the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show and Flat-Out Friday. The events will be held Feb. 21-23 at The RAVE, Eagles Ballroom and Fiserv Forum in the heart of Milwaukee. Known as the crown jewel winter event for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts, Mama Tried and Flat-Out Friday are set to bring together racing excitement, custom bikes and motorcycle culture for an unforgettable weekend.

“The Mama Tried Motorcycle Show is the ‘South by Southwest’ of motorcycling, and we thank creators Scott Johnson and Warren Heir Jr. for letting us be a part of it,” said Michael Ballard, owner of Full Throttle Sturgis. “Being such huge fans ourselves, we had to bring the Mama Tried crew to Sturgis to stay, play and ride with us. If you can’t make it to Milwaukee, come visit them at the Mama Tried Display at the Full Throttle Expo during the 85th Pappy Hoel Motorcycle Rally.”

Mama Tried Motorcycle Show and Flat-Out Friday are much more than events—they are a movement. Whether riders are drawn to the extraordinary custom builds, the adrenaline of flat-track racing or the chance to connect with fellow bikers, the shows capture the spirit of motorcycle culture. It’s a winter tradition that pulses with energy, passion and camaraderie, bringing the motorcycle community together during the off-season.

“Mama Tried isn’t just a show—it’s a gathering of the most passionate and dedicated Harley-Davidson fans,” said Jesse James Dupree, Jackyl frontman and co-owner of the iconic Pappy Hoel Campground. “We’re excited to be part of a celebration that embodies the essence of American motorcycle culture we all live for each August in Sturgis.”

Full Throttle Sturgis will have a feature display and activation at the motorcycle show, where fans are invited to stop by and get Pappy Hoel Campground camping and concert information.

Rally attendees can make the most of their Sturgis experience with accommodations of every style, including tent and RV camping, deluxe cabin rentals and VIP upgrades.