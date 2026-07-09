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Rever’s Million Mile Challenge returns to fight pediatric brain tumors

The StaffJuly 9, 2026

Motorcycle GPS app Rever announced the return of its annual Million Mile Challenge benefiting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) and the national Ride for Kids program, reinforcing a multiyear commitment across the Comoto Family of Brands to support children and families affected by brain tumors.

Running through Ride for Kids Day on Sept. 13, the Million Mile Challenge invites riders across the country to track their miles in the Rever app to support pediatric brain tumor research and family assistance programs.

This year’s campaign is presented by Alpinestars, which is pledging $1.25 per mile recorded in the challenge, with a total contribution of up to $15,000. In addition to serving as the presenting sponsor, Alpinestars will rally additional industry support, with Biltwell committing $5,000 through a 50-cent-per-mile donation structure and both Cardo Systems and Pirelli contributing an additional $5,000 each toward the initiative.

“The Million Mile Challenge is built around the simple idea that riders already love to ride, so we’re giving every mile a greater purpose,” says Bjorn Bredeson, director of marketing and mobile applications at Rever.

As part of its broader commitment, the Comoto Family of Brands, the parent company of Rever, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and Common Tread, says it will donate up to $100,000 in sales proceeds while also activating grassroots fundraising efforts.

Participation in the Rever Million Mile Challenge is free and open to all riders. Participants can join and track their miles through the Rever app. Those wishing to support PBTF directly can also donate by visiting its website.

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The StaffJuly 9, 2026

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