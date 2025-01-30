Harley-Davidson introduces two new and six refreshed motorcycles for 2025 lineup

Harley-Davidson has revealed two new and six refreshed motorcycles for its 2025 model lineup. The Street Glide Ultra and Pan America 1250 ST adventure sport motorcycles are new to the line, while the cruiser collection includes six models with significantly revised performance and technology features.

Harley-Davidson has revealed two new and six refreshed motorcycles for its 2025 model lineup. (Photos: Harley-Davidson Inc.)

The Sportster S model has been updated with revised suspension, and the limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) motorcycles include four models, completing the portfolio of motorcycles from the Motor Company.

2025 Cruiser Models

Each cruiser model features a new Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain and technology advancements and utilizes the Softail chassis with hidden mono-shock rear suspension. The 2025 cruiser line includes the following models: Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Breakout, Heritage Classic, Fat Boy and Street Bob.

2025 Street Glide Ultra

The new 2025 Street Glide Ultra combines many elements introduced on the 2024 Street Glide.

The new Street Glide Ultra combines many elements introduced on the 2024 Street Glide with features intended to support two-up, long-haul travel.

2025 Pan America 1250 ST

The new Pan America 1250 ST adventure sport motorcycle can be a practical daily ride, an exciting back-road carver, and a weekend touring mount in one bike.

The new Pan America 1250 ST adventure sport motorcycle can be a practical daily ride, an exciting back-road apex chaser, and a capable weekend touring mount, notes Harley in its press materials. Designed to appeal to riders ready to exchange a sport bike or streetfighter for an agile bike with more comfort and longer distance capability, the Pan America 1250 ST model offers a commanding and comfortable upright rider position, the Revolution Max 1250 engine, a 17” front wheel, and premium suspension and braking components.

2025 Sportster S

The 2025 Sportster S features newly revised front and rear suspension, offering a 60 percent increase in rear wheel travel without impacting seat height.

Underpinned by newly revised suspension, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S model is lightweight, with technology features and a design that appeals to experienced riders, new riders, and those ready to step away from the crowd. The newly revised front and rear suspension offer a 60 percent increase in rear wheel travel without impacting seat height to improve rider comfort in some pavement conditions. Both front and rear suspension are fully adjustable for compression/rebound damping and preload.

2025 Harley-Davidson CVO

The 2025 CVO Road Glide ST is inspired by the Screamin’ Eagle Factory Team Road Glide bikes competing for the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers championship.

For its 26th annual installment, Harley-Davidson CVO models offer four super-premium, limited-production motorcycle models with new finishes and design details for 2025.

CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models elevate design, technology, and performance to meet the expectations of the most demanding and discerning bagger rider.

CVO Road Glide ST model, inspired by the Screamin’ Eagle Factory Team Road Glide bikes competing for the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers championship, combines an exclusive Milwaukee-Eight 121 H.O. engine with a host of high-performance components to create a bagger that’s quick, fast and sophisticated.

CVO Pan America model, the program’s adventure touring (ADV) motorcycle, is outfitted with rugged Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor accessories designed to enhance the journey. The CVO Pan America model can seek adventure wherever any paved and unpaved route leads.