Harley-Davidson reveals select 2025 motorcycles
Harley-Davidson has revealed select models from its 2025 motorcycle portfolio, which are available now. The company has also announced its Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics, a new program offering paint-and-graphics schemes on select motorcycle models. Additional 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including the 26th annual installment of the limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) collection, will be revealed on January 23.
Grand American Touring
Grand American Touring models are designed to carry riders over the horizon with comfort, performance and technology that makes the journey spectacular. Returning models include the Street Glide, Road Glide and Road King Special motorcycles.
Trike
Harley-Davidson Trike models offer an appealing option for those who appreciate the confidence of a three-wheel platform. Returning models include the Road Glide 3, Freewheeler and Tri Glide Ultra motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics
Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics offers premium paint-and-graphics schemes on select motorcycle models for customers who crave a unique finish. When ordered through a dealer, a Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics finish is applied by Harley-Davidson to components installed as the motorcycle is assembled. The customer receives a motorcycle with exclusive paint and graphics, backed with a full factory warranty, without the expense or downtime associated with custom paint applied by a third party.
For 2025, three Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics offerings will be available on select models. Each paint set features a special black tank medallion with chrome accents and a mother-of-pearl textured background in either purple or orange.
- Mystic Shift offers a dramatic hue shift that travels from dark gun metal to purple to blue to almost orange and is especially apparent in full sunlight when walking around the motorcycle.
- Firestorm responds to a current custom trend for flame details in paint. Harley-Davidson offered its first factory flame paint scheme on the 1980 Wide Glide model and has reprised the look several times, most notably on the 2011 Wide Glide model. The Firestorm schemes feature a “ghost fade” or inner fade effect – the fade color is slightly brighter than the basecoat. In certain angles, the flames pop dramatically but are subtle in others. The Firestorm schemes are available in two popular colors.
- Midnight Firestorm is a dark-flamed paint scheme featuring ghosted flames over a Vivid Black base with a charcoal inner glow.
- Whiskey Firestorm features an added mid-coat for a deeper orange shade with Ember Sunglo ghost flames and a brighter orange inner glow.