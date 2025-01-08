Harley-Davidson reveals select 2025 motorcycles

Harley-Davidson has revealed select models from its 2025 motorcycle portfolio, which are available now. The company has also announced its Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics, a new program offering paint-and-graphics schemes on select motorcycle models. Additional 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including the 26th annual installment of the limited-production Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) collection, will be revealed on January 23.

Grand American Touring

Grand American Touring models are designed to carry riders over the horizon with comfort, performance and technology that makes the journey spectacular. Returning models include the Street Glide, Road Glide and Road King Special motorcycles.

Returning Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models in 2025 include the Street Glide, Road Glide and Road King Special motorcycles. Photos courtesy of Harley-Davidson

Trike

Harley-Davidson Trike models offer an appealing option for those who appreciate the confidence of a three-wheel platform. Returning models include the Road Glide 3, Freewheeler and Tri Glide Ultra motorcycles.

Returning 2025 Harley-Davidson Trike models include the Road Glide 3, Freewheeler and Tri Glide Ultra motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics

Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics offers premium paint-and-graphics schemes on select motorcycle models for customers who crave a unique finish. When ordered through a dealer, a Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics finish is applied by Harley-Davidson to components installed as the motorcycle is assembled. The customer receives a motorcycle with exclusive paint and graphics, backed with a full factory warranty, without the expense or downtime associated with custom paint applied by a third party.

2025 Harley-Davidson models can be specialized with the Whiskey Firestorm custom paint and graphics.

For 2025, three Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics offerings will be available on select models. Each paint set features a special black tank medallion with chrome accents and a mother-of-pearl textured background in either purple or orange.