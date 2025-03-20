Harley offering Nightster for less than $10,000 to counter other OEMs

Harley-Davidson is making its iconic motorcycle-riding experience now more attainable than ever.

Harley announced the Nightster model is now available starting at $9,999 MSRP. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

In a statement released on March 17, Harley-Davidson announced it will be making its 2025 Nightster model available at dealers starting at $9,999.

The billiard gray base model features a 27-inch seat height, low center of gravity, and a narrow profile ideal for smaller riders or beginners. It is paired with the liquid-cooled Revolution Max 975T V-Twin engine tuned to produce strong low-end torque.

The Nightster model combines modern performance and technology with a classic Harley-Davidson silhouette and aggressive black-out styling.

Additionally, Nightster customers who have completed Harley-Davidson’s riding academy — or another approved accredited course — are eligible for a low financing offer through Harley-Davidson Financial Services if the motorcycle is purchased within 180 days of course completion.

Harley may be feeling pressure from other OEMs to keep up with their lower-priced models. With sales stagnating in the U.S., and Harley sales dropping significantly, the Motor Company has to do something to ignite sales.