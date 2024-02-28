DealersFinance and InsuranceHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterPrevious Top Daily StoriesTop Stories

Harley-Davidson launches Flex Financing Program

The StaffFebruary 28, 2024

Harley-Davidson Financial Services has announced the launch of Harley-Davidson Flex Financing, a loan option that provides an alternate way to purchase a Harley motorcycle. The financing option combines the benefits of monthly payments, shorter terms and greater flexibility with the ability to return the motorcycle at the end of term, similar to a lease.

Harley-Davidson Flex Financing provides customers with ultimate flexibility by providing multiple end-of-term options to enhance the Harley-Davidson motorcycle ownership experience, such as paying off the current bike to own it outright, trade-in, refinance or return it to an authorized dealership at the end of term.

Harley-Davidson Flex Financing puts customers at the forefront, providing them with another innovative financing option to make Harley-Davidson motorcycle ownership fit their budget and lifestyle.

Visit the Harley-Davidson website to learn more about H-D Flex Financing and new Model Year 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson logo

Tags
The StaffFebruary 28, 2024

Related Articles

Mulholland Harley-Davidson

Mulholland Harley-Davidson of California under new ownership

September 12, 2023
Down Home Harley-Davidson of North Carolina is sold

North Carolina Harley dealership acquired by automotive dealer  

May 16, 2023
Harley-Davidson reveals the Fast Johnnie collection

Harley-Davidson Enthusiast Collection adds Fast Johnnie lineup

May 11, 2023
H-D 2023 CVO Street Glide

Harley-Davidson reveals 2023 CVO models

April 27, 2023
Back to top button