Harley-Davidson launches Flex Financing Program

Harley-Davidson Financial Services has announced the launch of Harley-Davidson Flex Financing, a loan option that provides an alternate way to purchase a Harley motorcycle. The financing option combines the benefits of monthly payments, shorter terms and greater flexibility with the ability to return the motorcycle at the end of term, similar to a lease.

Harley-Davidson Flex Financing provides customers with ultimate flexibility by providing multiple end-of-term options to enhance the Harley-Davidson motorcycle ownership experience, such as paying off the current bike to own it outright, trade-in, refinance or return it to an authorized dealership at the end of term.

Harley-Davidson Flex Financing puts customers at the forefront, providing them with another innovative financing option to make Harley-Davidson motorcycle ownership fit their budget and lifestyle.

Visit the Harley-Davidson website to learn more about H-D Flex Financing and new Model Year 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.